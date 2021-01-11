I ❤️ my Note 10+. I'm looking for as robust a case as possible while I'm working on-site. Don't care at all about size. I was just going to get an Otterbox Defender but everywhere local and reputable seems to be out of stock (appreciate it's not the current model).

Looking for suggestions about any other robust cases that are available locally, or whether I just go to Amazon?

Currently it is in a Samsung Flip View cover which is really good in the office and at home, but want something more suited for shocks and drops and screen protections.

I did come across punkcase.nz - which I think is Canadian. Anyone used that?