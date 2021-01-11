Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Note 10+ - robust case

mdf

mdf

#280789 11-Jan-2021 10:06
I ❤️ my Note 10+. I'm looking for as robust a case as possible while I'm working on-site. Don't care at all about size. I was just going to get an Otterbox Defender but everywhere local and reputable seems to be out of stock (appreciate it's not the current model).

 

Looking for suggestions about any other robust cases that are available locally, or whether I just go to Amazon?

 

Currently it is in a Samsung Flip View cover which is really good in the office and at home, but want something more suited for shocks and drops and screen protections.

 

I did come across punkcase.nz - which I think is Canadian. Anyone used that? 

mdf

mdf

  #2633422 11-Jan-2021 10:06
And right after posting, just realised I hadn't checked Trademe. There do seem to be some Otterboxes available there - I am guessing drop shipping.

