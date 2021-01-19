Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidNokia 3.4 now available
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74140 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280915 19-Jan-2021 15:09


Press release:

 

 

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 3.4 is available in New Zealand from today, combining reliability, premium design and the best of Android in a durable package, packed with a powerful processor – the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform can pack up to a 70 per cent performance upgrade compared to the previous generation – bringing a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point.

 

It is the first device in its series with a punch-hole display and a triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. It also comes complete with signature two-day battery life, so you can use your phone for longer without worrying about frequent charging.   

 

The Nokia 3.4 offers a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that’s free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box and is supported by the Nokia smartphone Android promise - receiving three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. Plus, the Nokia 3.4 can help you and your family set healthy habits with Family Link integrated, to help you guide your kids as they learn, play and explore. You can set limits for content and screen time as well as view app activity to keep them safe and balanced. 

 

All of this is wrapped up in a premium, timeless design with Nordic-inspired iridescent colours, delivering style with durability.

 

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:  “With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost. The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. Plus, its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”

 

Thanks to the AI-powered triple camera you can get creative with Portrait mode by adding artistic background blur effects to your photos – the Nokia 3.4 even allows you to adjust the focus after you’ve taken the picture. It’s also easy to capture photos in low-light with Night mode, which uses image fusion and exposure stacking to capture more details. In addition, group selfies are made easy with the 5MP ultra-wide camera with beautify effects. 

 

The 3D nano-textured rear cover sits securely in your hand, with a fresh new colour palette. The Nokia 3.4 comes in three vibrant, living colours with an iridescent finish that shifts in hue as it moves. Fjord – a cyan blue that shifts to purple, Dusk – a deep purple that shifts into a beautiful golden-red tone that was introduced as the 2021 colour for serenity, and Charcoal – a classic grey with a subtle golden tint. Plus, the fully recyclable die-cast metal chassis and seamless durable structure will give your phone the premium feel that everyone expects from a Nokia smartphone.

 

The Nokia 3.4 will be available in Fjord at Spark, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, The Warehouse, Harvey Norman and PB Tech for $299 RRP. 

 

 




openmedia
2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2638263 19-Jan-2021 15:33


Great to see USB-C appear on this class of device




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

old3eyes
8854 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2638391 19-Jan-2021 18:34


Pity it has a 720p screen.




Regards,

Old3eyes

