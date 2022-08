andrewNZ: Surely if you're swipe typing, the system MUST use some kind of auto correct system to interpret your typing. If it didn't, it'd have to just put in every letter passed over.



"I'm stuck" and "in such" appear to be almost identical patterns.

after you swipe it tells you what it thinks you've swiped.

but when i look at it later, it's changed to something else.

issue is browser is not smart enough to follow the words as they are typed so i can;t see the words that has been typed