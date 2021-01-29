jackyleunght2002

Hi Samsung Buddies

Use the S20 original earphones, you can turn the right up high, it will make your virtually deaf.

but on the JBL T225 earbuds. it will be very soft when I already turn on the loudest. I thought that something was wrong

Done some research, it was blocked by the Developer Option. So type that thing 7 times to get the developer option open...

There is a function called Disable absolute volume, it was off, turn I move the right to switch it on.

Now my JBL T225 volume gone back up and now my music sound much better

The sad thing is now, i want to hide the developer option again? how to I remove the developer option, i thought i will go to the setting, apps, clear memory on storage that would be fine, but for Samsung S20 it doesn't.

The instruction on the samsung website, i just move the toggle to off on the developer option, then it will be gone, but the settings will be all off?

can some one please let me know

thank you

Jacky