ForumsAndroidBluetooth Sound on Earbuds, S20 Developer Option
jackyleunght2002

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281093 29-Jan-2021 00:31
Send private message

Hi Samsung Buddies

 

Use the S20 original earphones, you can turn the right up high, it will make your virtually deaf. 

 

but on the JBL T225 earbuds. it will be very soft when I already turn on the loudest.  I thought that something was wrong

 

Done some research, it was blocked by the Developer Option. So type that thing 7 times to get the developer option open...

 

There is a function called Disable absolute volume, it was off, turn I move the right to switch it on.

 

Now my JBL T225 volume gone back up and now my music sound much better

 

The sad thing is now, i want to hide the developer option again?  how to I remove the developer option, i thought i will go to the setting, apps, clear memory on storage that would be fine, but for Samsung S20 it doesn't.

 

The instruction on the samsung website, i just move the toggle to off on the developer option, then it will be gone, but the settings will be all off?

 

can some one please let me know

 

thank you

 

Jacky 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643900 29-Jan-2021 06:37
Send private message

touch the build number 7 times?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

jackyleunght2002

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2643948 29-Jan-2021 09:31
Send private message

thats when you are enable

 

disable, apparently the only option is to press the off on the toggle.. hmmm.. very weird

