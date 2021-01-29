Playstore made some big changes recently allowing gambling apps from certain countries, NZ included , as long as gvnt owned.
Changes aren't until March 1st, I believe. Plenty of time for the developers to get paperwork in order for approval. It will be handy to be able to update the MyLotto app without having to jump through (admittedly minor) hoops.
It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze
Wow, that’s different.
years ago I developed the TAB’s first mobile apps - they were meant to be in time for the 2014 football, but anyway - and the sideload stuff always made the app feel like a dodgy app.
especially when apple had no issue with gambling apps (their enforcement of gambling jurisdictions thought was something else!)