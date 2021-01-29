Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidPlay Store changes for gambling apps - Lotto and TAB apps incoming?
Sundr0p

81 posts

Master Geek


#281102 29-Jan-2021 16:39
Playstore made some big changes recently allowing gambling apps from certain countries, NZ included , as long as gvnt owned. 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6638 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644185 29-Jan-2021 17:04
Changes aren't until March 1st, I believe. Plenty of time for the developers to get paperwork in order for approval. It will be handy to be able to update the MyLotto app without having to jump through (admittedly minor) hoops.




antoniosk
2257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644200 29-Jan-2021 17:51
Wow, that’s different.

 

years ago I developed the TAB’s first mobile apps - they were meant to be in time for the 2014 football, but anyway - and the sideload stuff always made the app feel like a dodgy app.

 

especially when apple had no issue with gambling apps (their enforcement of gambling jurisdictions thought was something else!)




