Help! I'm getting spam and scam pop-ups on Chrome on my Note 10.

Happens whenever I open Chrome; or if the phone is locked and I unlock it - Chrome is up showing me a new scam page. Chrome isn't even my default browser. Got all the classics there including "security update", "install antivirus" and the likes.

What I've done so far:

- force stopped Chrome, "uninstalled", cleared cache, reinstalled with account sync disabled

- installed and ran Malwarebytes - no issues found

- installed and ran Bitdefender - no issues found

Any ideas what else I can do here?