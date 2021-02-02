Looking at android (11) help for "smart lock", states that "When you don't use your phone for 4 hours, and after it restarts, you'll need to unlock it". I can't see an option to override that.

However, when I use it connected via bluetooth in the car, I can make outgoing calls regardless of whether it's unlocked or not.

I suspect some bluetooth speaker with mic may be the best bet, so long as it keeps working reliably. Add the device (as in my car system) to "trusted devices" and it should work.

We got a "Doro" flip phone for my elderly FIL, which he uses no problem.

Got him an iPad with high expectation - and TBH it's barely usable. Even using the fingerprint scanner is a problem, six months of training and it's hit and miss whether his random stabs at the scanner with his finger works. He manages to enter the PIN to unlock it. This not helped by the design, the front fingerprint scanner button is also the "home" button when pressed. Fine if you understand the difference between a gentle touch and a stab, hopeless if you've never used gestures, touch screens etc and aren't used to using mobile devices.

With wireless charging I've got one where the phone sits at slight angle from vertical. With that it's very easy to accidentally bump out of position - and it won't charge unless it's sitting correctly. A flat surface wireless charger may be better.

Afterthought, maybe a google home mini set up and combined with any android smartphone would do the trick. I know nothing about them - maybe someone here can advise.