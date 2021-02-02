Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Phone for handsoff calling via Google Assistant
pjays

100 posts

Master Geek


#281146 2-Feb-2021 13:00
Hi

 

Looking for a phone for elderly parents  so that they can make and receive calls via Google assistant . it needs to be a phone  rather than a custom tablet targeted for the  elderly.

 

So the phone we are looking  for

 

  • needs to be able to have Google Assistant able to make calls whilst locked. (or be able to be unlocked via simple voice command)
  • preferably have wireless charging - so that we have the option to hook up a speaker /microphone (eg Jabra)   via the mini-USB port as an alternative to Bluetooth.

 

 

And thats it!.   Its simply about making and receiving calls whilst the phone is locked.  Nothing else - not worried about camera or storage etc.  Appreciate that some of the google assistant settings manage whats possible when the phone is locked.

 

A related query is whether a speaker/microphone would work (via cable or bluetooth) whilst the phone was locked.  Not sure about that.

 

 

 

Any suggestions re phone?   Its doesnt have to be the cheapest - we just want whatever is  required.. but assume it doesnt need to be the  latest galaxy. :-)

 

 thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2647240 4-Feb-2021 17:30
Looking at android (11) help for "smart lock", states that "When you don't use your phone for 4 hours, and after it restarts, you'll need to unlock it".  I can't see an option to override that.

 

However, when I use it connected via bluetooth in the car, I can make outgoing calls regardless of whether it's unlocked or not. 

 

I suspect some bluetooth speaker with mic may be the best bet, so long as it keeps working reliably.  Add the device (as in my car system)  to "trusted devices" and it should work.

 

We got a "Doro" flip phone for my elderly FIL, which he uses no problem. 

 

Got him an iPad with high expectation  - and TBH it's barely usable.  Even using the fingerprint scanner is a problem, six months of training and it's hit and miss whether his random stabs at the scanner with his finger works. He manages to enter the PIN to unlock it. This not helped by the design, the front fingerprint scanner button is also the "home" button when pressed.  Fine if you understand the difference between a gentle touch and a stab, hopeless if you've never used gestures, touch screens etc and aren't used to using mobile devices.

 

With wireless charging I've got one where the phone sits at slight angle from vertical.  With that it's very easy to accidentally bump out of position - and it won't charge unless it's sitting correctly. A flat surface wireless charger may be better.

 

Afterthought, maybe a google home mini set up and combined with any android smartphone would do the trick.  I know nothing about them - maybe someone here can advise.

tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2647242 4-Feb-2021 18:02
I'd recommend a second hand Samsung S8.

You can setup always listening Google even locked.

 

It has a headphone jack for easy audio.

 

And with the adjustable DPI you can make the text as big or small as you like.

 

Iris scanning means they can also just look at the screen to unlock it too, no need for fingerprint scanning.

You can use Smartlock to keep phone unlocked within a geographic location, or whilst connected to a bluetooth device.

 

And despite their age they are just fast on Facebook etc as 600+ mid level phones.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2647245 4-Feb-2021 18:11
tehgerbil:
You can setup always listening Google even locked.

 

 

Yes - that's normal google assistant behaviour AFAIK on any capable phone.  But will it unlock the phone to make an outgoing call with "smartlock" and "trusted places" set up - as after 4 hours with the phone not used, it will lock automatically anyway?



tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2647314 4-Feb-2021 18:55
Yup, and I genuinely didn't think all phones had that 'always listening' mode.


And yup, my phone (locked) can be used to make calls with my voice only. (although let's be honest here it's not terribly secure.)

pjays

100 posts

Master Geek


  #2647684 4-Feb-2021 22:07
Thanks for all the feedback.   Much appreciated.  It’s very useful

