Hi
Looking for a phone for elderly parents so that they can make and receive calls via Google assistant . it needs to be a phone rather than a custom tablet targeted for the elderly.
So the phone we are looking for
- needs to be able to have Google Assistant able to make calls whilst locked. (or be able to be unlocked via simple voice command)
- preferably have wireless charging - so that we have the option to hook up a speaker /microphone (eg Jabra) via the mini-USB port as an alternative to Bluetooth.
And thats it!. Its simply about making and receiving calls whilst the phone is locked. Nothing else - not worried about camera or storage etc. Appreciate that some of the google assistant settings manage whats possible when the phone is locked.
A related query is whether a speaker/microphone would work (via cable or bluetooth) whilst the phone was locked. Not sure about that.
Any suggestions re phone? Its doesnt have to be the cheapest - we just want whatever is required.. but assume it doesnt need to be the latest galaxy. :-)
thanks