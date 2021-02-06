Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using Samsung Galaxy A41 in New Zealand
alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281240 6-Feb-2021 22:12
Hi all,

 

 

 

I broke my phone and am looking to buy a new one. I am more interested in smaller phones as they're more comfortable for me, but not too small. The perfect size I have found in A series is A41, but apparently this is not available in New Zealand market. I just managed to find it from DickSmith and Parallel Import.

 

Does anyone have experience using this in New Zealand? Does everything work fine?

 

My another option was XCover 4s, but this is too small and has a lot of good features missing like the finger print.

 

 

 

Please let me know your opinion. This is the link on DickSmith:

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/samsung-galaxy-a41-dual-sim-64gb-blue-samsung/

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you.

Linux
9122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648865 7-Feb-2021 07:22
Will work fine in NZ 3G / 4G

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2648869 7-Feb-2021 08:11
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a41-10138.php

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSKVE-y35_I

 

I really like the looks of this too, ticks a lot of the boxes for me as well. Pity it's not available here (officially, anyway). Only place listed on Pricespy is Expert Infotech, and I sure as hell ain't giving those guys my money.

alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2648891 7-Feb-2021 10:04
Linux:

 

Will work fine in NZ 3G / 4G

 

 

 

 

Linux Hi there,

 

 

 

Have you used it yourself? Where did you buy from?



alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2648892 7-Feb-2021 10:09
quickymart:

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a41-10138.php

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSKVE-y35_I

 

I really like the looks of this too, ticks a lot of the boxes for me as well. Pity it's not available here (officially, anyway). Only place listed on Pricespy is Expert Infotech, and I sure as hell ain't giving those guys my money.

 

 

 

 

Hi there, why not buying from them? In fact they're right next my house and I was thinking about it as an option

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2648906 7-Feb-2021 11:26
I had a very poor experience with them some years ago, where they sold me a faulty (RMA'ed) motherboard and tried to pass it off as new, then argued with me when I wanted my money back, and I only ended up with a partial refund.

 

Sorry, I'd never waste my time with them ever again. Once bitten, twice shy as the saying goes.

 

Looking at the phone, it says it's dual SIM, so would it be fair to assume this would work just as well on Spark and Vodafone? Or maybe not.

alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2648907 7-Feb-2021 11:30
quickymart:

 

I had a very poor experience with them some years ago, where they sold me a faulty (RMA'ed) motherboard and tried to pass it off as new, then argued with me when I wanted my money back, and I only ended up with a partial refund.

 

Sorry, I'd never waste my time with them ever again. Once bitten, twice shy as the saying goes.

 

Looking at the phone, it says it's dual SIM, so would it be fair to assume this would work just as well on Spark and Vodafone? Or maybe not.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the heads up. Yea from my experience it's better to stay away from some shops. NoelLeeming has some good promotion on A31 now and I might just go for that, 0.3 inches bigger but a lot safe :-)

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649211 7-Feb-2021 20:53
Hypothetical question - if I wanted to buy this phone from this Kogan crowd, what are they like? I saw the other thread where someone said their service was poor.



alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2649212 7-Feb-2021 20:55
quickymart:

 

Hypothetical question - if I wanted to buy this phone from this Kogan crowd, what are they like? I saw the other thread where someone said their service was poor.

 

 

 

 

They're the brother of DickSmith site. I have purchased some batteries and other electronics from Kogan, and 2 phones and much more from DickSmith, never had a problem. The only issue is that they source from AU so takes a few weeks to get your items.

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649214 7-Feb-2021 21:08
Do you have to pay import/customs duties as well (my guess would be yes)?

alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2649215 7-Feb-2021 21:09
quickymart:

 

Do you have to pay import/customs duties as well (my guess would be yes)?

 

 

 

 

No I can't remember paying. They already host the site from Australia for New Zealand customers, so most likely their prices includes it already. Though my last phone order was more than a year ago. You can confirm with them.

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649228 7-Feb-2021 21:41
But it's sent from Australia, right? So there would be import duties I would imagine.

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649283 8-Feb-2021 09:02
Okay I've asked Kogan about import duties and if they apply or not, so let's see what they say.

alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2649288 8-Feb-2021 09:13
quickymart:

 

Okay I've asked Kogan about import duties and if they apply or not, so let's see what they say.

 

 

 

 

So prices ahead are you going to buy it and risk it? I am trying to decide by tomorrow, because if I try not to get the A41, Noel Leeming's promotion on A31 ends tomorrow.

Linux
9122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649292 8-Feb-2021 09:25
alimkhm:

 

Linux:

 

Will work fine in NZ 3G / 4G

 

 

Linux Hi there,

 

Have you used it yourself? Where did you buy from?

 

 

No I just looked at the 3G/4G bands the handset works on

alimkhm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2649293 8-Feb-2021 09:27
Linux:

 

No I just looked at the 3G/4G bands the handset works on

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Do you think there might be any problem with compatibility of Google Pay, ANZ Banking, etc ?

