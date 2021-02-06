Hi all,

I broke my phone and am looking to buy a new one. I am more interested in smaller phones as they're more comfortable for me, but not too small. The perfect size I have found in A series is A41, but apparently this is not available in New Zealand market. I just managed to find it from DickSmith and Parallel Import.

Does anyone have experience using this in New Zealand? Does everything work fine?

My another option was XCover 4s, but this is too small and has a lot of good features missing like the finger print.

Please let me know your opinion. This is the link on DickSmith:

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/samsung-galaxy-a41-dual-sim-64gb-blue-samsung/

Thank you.