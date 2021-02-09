jackyleunght2002



Hello All



I don't know how to explain, in the past when I use the Huawei Mail App to access my Hotmail messages, my notification of the mail will not come in instantly, it can be instant, can be 5 min or sometimes 15 min...



For example, I send the email the Hotmail website to my address on 7.50pm, before I open the message it will say it arrive on my inbox 7.50pm, but then on my phone app, if I am lucky, I can get it notify straight away. Sometimes it can be delay up to maximum 15 mins



So now brought the S20, use the mail app as usual. It is doing the same thing...



On the mail app,

I am using the Hotmail address

Using the Microsoft exchange function to access Hotmail ask the system to push message when arrive

Now on Samsung, I have ask the phone to use mobile data even I have WiFi at home



I like to know is it the Hotmail itself that cause this delay??



Thank you

Jacky

