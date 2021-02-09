Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I feel Hotmail is sync email at the own convenience on the Samsung Mail App or Huawei Mail App
jackyleunght2002

#281305 9-Feb-2021 22:11
Hello All

I don't know how to explain, in the past when I use the Huawei Mail App to access my Hotmail messages, my notification of the mail will not come in instantly, it can be instant, can be 5 min or sometimes 15 min...

For example, I send the email the Hotmail website to my address on 7.50pm, before I open the message it will say it arrive on my inbox 7.50pm, but then on my phone app, if I am lucky, I can get it notify straight away. Sometimes it can be delay up to maximum 15 mins

So now brought the S20, use the mail app as usual. It is doing the same thing...

On the mail app,
I am using the Hotmail address
Using the Microsoft exchange function to access Hotmail ask the system to push message when arrive
Now on Samsung, I have ask the phone to use mobile data even I have WiFi at home

I like to know is it the Hotmail itself that cause this delay??

Thank you
Jacky

Stu

Stu
  #2650704 9-Feb-2021 22:40
Just a suggestion, but have you tried using the Microsoft Outlook app, rather than the built-in email client?




jackyleunght2002

  #2650706 9-Feb-2021 22:58
Stu: Just a suggestion, but have you tried using the Microsoft Outlook app, rather than the built-in email client?

 

 

 

would love to use the microsoft outlook app, but the sad thing about the app is, when i attach the picture, it doesn't attach as a file, it just stuck along with the email... 

 

 

Stu

Stu
  #2650715 9-Feb-2021 23:42
Yeah, the old inline image fail.

If you're using the Gmail app for your Hotmail account, the app checking for new email every 15 minutes is the best you'll get, I think.




jackyleunght2002

  #2676784 18-Mar-2021 23:59
Hi All

 

I think I have found the coperate that caused my email to be delay on sync. It is my Bluetooth when it is switch on

 

After several weeks of wondering, luckily I haven't save a lot on my internal memory inside the phone, so firstly, I have done the network refresh which connect 3 devices

 

1. Huawei GT Watch

 

2. Sony SB12 speaker

 

3. JBL 225 Sounds buds.

 

After trying the basic "network refresh", no still doesn't work

 

so I decided to do a factory reset, and then I didn't connect any of my current devices to Samsung phone and update everything including the latest firmware onto my phone, my email message is pushing instantly the moment it arrive to my inbox.

 

Then I decided to put 1 bluetooth device on which is JBL 225 Sounds Buds onto my Samsung phone, the arrival of my email via the mail app suddenly delay 5 minutes, one time is around 7 mins.

 

Speaking of the devil about the Bluetooth....

 

1. let say, I put my phone on my left hand seat inside my car, I get off my car, walked back and go to the left hand side of the car, the music on spotify can sometimes get some cut.

 

2. When I walk and put my phone inside the bag, gosh, i can get choppy music

 

3. Hmmm, apparently on the JBL Chat, my earbuds was fully charged from overnight, the next morning, on the bluetooth section, it said i have 90% left on my battery.

 

4. Apparently searching around google with Bluetooth issues on Samsung, there were heaps too?

 

since no one has previously reply, but after i mention this, did this apply to you too? 

 

your thoughts guys? so what should can do? is there something that can be fixed.

 

Thank you very much

 

 

 

Jacky 

