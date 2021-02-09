jackyleunght2002

Stu: Just a suggestion, but have you tried using the Microsoft Outlook app, rather than the built-in email client?
would love to use the microsoft outlook app, but the sad thing about the app is, when i attach the picture, it doesn't attach as a file, it just stuck along with the email...
Hi All
I think I have found the coperate that caused my email to be delay on sync. It is my Bluetooth when it is switch on
After several weeks of wondering, luckily I haven't save a lot on my internal memory inside the phone, so firstly, I have done the network refresh which connect 3 devices
1. Huawei GT Watch
2. Sony SB12 speaker
3. JBL 225 Sounds buds.
After trying the basic "network refresh", no still doesn't work
so I decided to do a factory reset, and then I didn't connect any of my current devices to Samsung phone and update everything including the latest firmware onto my phone, my email message is pushing instantly the moment it arrive to my inbox.
Then I decided to put 1 bluetooth device on which is JBL 225 Sounds Buds onto my Samsung phone, the arrival of my email via the mail app suddenly delay 5 minutes, one time is around 7 mins.
Speaking of the devil about the Bluetooth....
1. let say, I put my phone on my left hand seat inside my car, I get off my car, walked back and go to the left hand side of the car, the music on spotify can sometimes get some cut.
2. When I walk and put my phone inside the bag, gosh, i can get choppy music
3. Hmmm, apparently on the JBL Chat, my earbuds was fully charged from overnight, the next morning, on the bluetooth section, it said i have 90% left on my battery.
4. Apparently searching around google with Bluetooth issues on Samsung, there were heaps too?
since no one has previously reply, but after i mention this, did this apply to you too?
your thoughts guys? so what should can do? is there something that can be fixed.
Thank you very much
Jacky