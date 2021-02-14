Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidRe- viewing Emergency Alerts
Rickles

2435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281379 14-Feb-2021 21:25
Send private message

Is there some way to re-read, view or print the Emergency Alerts on Android phone?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
TENKAN
314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2656396 14-Feb-2021 21:32
Send private message

Do you mean this?

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/bd71b7eba5ebe613426a556c38df1592.jpg

solaybro
608 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2656398 14-Feb-2021 21:35
Send private message

Settings > Apps and notifications > Emergency alerts > Emergency alert history

Rickles

2435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2656421 14-Feb-2021 23:44
Send private message

Hmmm, I don't seem to have the Alert History option.



Rickles

2435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2656422 14-Feb-2021 23:47
Send private message

OK, thanks all, I've now found mine under Messages/Settings/Advanced/Wireless Emergency Alerts/History.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73731 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2656423 15-Feb-2021 00:07
Send private message

Easiest way: open settings and search Alerts.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

psychrn
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2656424 15-Feb-2021 01:07
Send private message

freitasm: Easiest way: open settings and search Alerts.

 

I checked this.

 

It takes you to settings not actually view the latest alert. Ive noted this before and also wondered how to view the latest message. Its certainly not easy to find again




GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet

jonathan18
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2656426 15-Feb-2021 05:59
Send private message

I can view the alerts in my messages app - I’m using Google Messages  - but is that not the same for others? If not, it would make sense for other apps to replicate this feature.



mrdrifter
464 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2656458 15-Feb-2021 08:38
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

I can view the alerts in my messages app - I’m using Google Messages  - but is that not the same for others? If not, it would make sense for other apps to replicate this feature.

 

 

Doesn't work for me and Google Messages is set as my default. Also checked the default system messages app which I never use and it's empty. I need to go into the emergency alerts history via phone settings.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2603 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2656460 15-Feb-2021 08:49
Send private message

I never saw the alert, and after looking at all the options mentioned here, I can find no trace of one.

 

Why doesnt it show up in the Tracer App? Isnt that what it is for?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

ripdog
535 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2656463 15-Feb-2021 08:57
Send private message

No. The emergency alerts are built into the phone OS and have many purposes other than covid. However they only work if you buy your phone directly from a carrier, as I understand it (iphone's can be bought elsewhere). If you want to get a decent deal on a phone, I guess you're just expected to die when the next emergency happens :)

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2656467 15-Feb-2021 09:10
Send private message

ripdog:

 

No. The emergency alerts are built into the phone OS and have many purposes other than covid. However they only work if you buy your phone directly from a carrier, as I understand it (iphone's can be bought elsewhere). If you want to get a decent deal on a phone, I guess you're just expected to die when the next emergency happens :)

 

 

 

 

Not true.

 

My rooted Oneplus 8 from Europe got the emergency alert last night. It's not carrier specific.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

ripdog
535 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2656468 15-Feb-2021 09:11
Send private message

Well, good to know it's improving. It's still a roll of the dice if you buy off-carrier.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2603 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2656470 15-Feb-2021 09:14
Send private message

No Xaiomi phone owner, I expect you to die!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

jonathan18
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2656480 15-Feb-2021 09:24
Send private message

mrdrifter:

 

jonathan18:

 

I can view the alerts in my messages app - I’m using Google Messages  - but is that not the same for others? If not, it would make sense for other apps to replicate this feature.

 

 

Doesn't work for me and Google Messages is set as my default. Also checked the default system messages app which I never use and it's empty. I need to go into the emergency alerts history via phone settings.

 

 

Weird... Does anyone else have these alerts showing in their text app? Mine shows as below, and similarly the same alert from Aug last year is there too. In my case it’s Google Messages on a Samsung S10+.

 

Click to see full size

old3eyes
8817 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2656481 15-Feb-2021 09:25
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

I never saw the alert, and after looking at all the options mentioned here, I can find no trace of one.

 

Why doesnt it show up in the Tracer App? Isnt that what it is for?

 

 

Because the alert system has nothing to do with Covid or the app.  It's used for all types of emergencies that you need to be alerted to.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 