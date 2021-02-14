Is there some way to re-read, view or print the Emergency Alerts on Android phone?
Settings > Apps and notifications > Emergency alerts > Emergency alert history
Hmmm, I don't seem to have the Alert History option.
OK, thanks all, I've now found mine under Messages/Settings/Advanced/Wireless Emergency Alerts/History.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
freitasm: Easiest way: open settings and search Alerts.
I checked this.
It takes you to settings not actually view the latest alert. Ive noted this before and also wondered how to view the latest message. Its certainly not easy to find again
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
I can view the alerts in my messages app - I’m using Google Messages - but is that not the same for others? If not, it would make sense for other apps to replicate this feature.
jonathan18:
I can view the alerts in my messages app - I’m using Google Messages - but is that not the same for others? If not, it would make sense for other apps to replicate this feature.
Doesn't work for me and Google Messages is set as my default. Also checked the default system messages app which I never use and it's empty. I need to go into the emergency alerts history via phone settings.
I never saw the alert, and after looking at all the options mentioned here, I can find no trace of one.
Why doesnt it show up in the Tracer App? Isnt that what it is for?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
No. The emergency alerts are built into the phone OS and have many purposes other than covid. However they only work if you buy your phone directly from a carrier, as I understand it (iphone's can be bought elsewhere). If you want to get a decent deal on a phone, I guess you're just expected to die when the next emergency happens :)
ripdog:
No. The emergency alerts are built into the phone OS and have many purposes other than covid. However they only work if you buy your phone directly from a carrier, as I understand it (iphone's can be bought elsewhere). If you want to get a decent deal on a phone, I guess you're just expected to die when the next emergency happens :)
Not true.
My rooted Oneplus 8 from Europe got the emergency alert last night. It's not carrier specific.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
Well, good to know it's improving. It's still a roll of the dice if you buy off-carrier.
No Xaiomi phone owner, I expect you to die!
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
mrdrifter:
jonathan18:
I can view the alerts in my messages app - I’m using Google Messages - but is that not the same for others? If not, it would make sense for other apps to replicate this feature.
Doesn't work for me and Google Messages is set as my default. Also checked the default system messages app which I never use and it's empty. I need to go into the emergency alerts history via phone settings.
Weird... Does anyone else have these alerts showing in their text app? Mine shows as below, and similarly the same alert from Aug last year is there too. In my case it’s Google Messages on a Samsung S10+.
kiwifidget:
I never saw the alert, and after looking at all the options mentioned here, I can find no trace of one.
Why doesnt it show up in the Tracer App? Isnt that what it is for?
Because the alert system has nothing to do with Covid or the app. It's used for all types of emergencies that you need to be alerted to..
Regards,
Old3eyes