Hi. Can someone tell me when the Surface Duo will be on sale in NZ - not the parallel-imported ones? Is it worth the wait?
I don't think anyone can give you the sale date - it's only now being planned to release in the UK and Canada.
From reports, it's buggy and not receiving updates as frequently as promised (although apparently there was an update this month).
