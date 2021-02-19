Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MS Surface Duo
pc100

#281461 19-Feb-2021 11:58
Hi. Can someone tell me when the Surface Duo will be on sale in NZ - not the parallel-imported ones? Is it worth the wait?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2659559 19-Feb-2021 12:24
I don't think anyone can give you the sale date - it's only now being planned to release in the UK and Canada.

 

From reports, it's buggy and not receiving updates as frequently as promised (although apparently there was an update this month).




