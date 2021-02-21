Hey Geeks,

I'd like to think I've searched correctly before posting this...

I dropped my phone and watched the screen slowly die before my eyes. I thought USB debugging was already on but it seems it is not. I can plug my phone into my laptop and hear it connecting but cannot locate it anywhere. It is also locked.

I intend on getting PB Tech to look at it/repair it as I bought it from here but thought I'd ask on here first if there was any data recovery software that would work for my particular issue.

Frustratingly all the sites and programs I've used don't seem to understand the concept of not being able to see my screen and keep instructing me on how to fix my phone using instructions that require access to the screen! 🤦‍♂️

Or they mention at the end of a process that this only works on Samsung devices! 😡

Fun fact, a 6000mah battery lasts over 4 days when not in use. And a warning, DO NOT set a rooster crowing alarm at an interval of every 10 minutes on forever repeat!!!

Thanks in advance, hoping I haven't doubled up the question.

(I am more interested in data recovery than repair at this stage)