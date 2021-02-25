If you plug your phone into a PC does anything get displayed? You could possibly use adb commands to reset the device.
Echoe:
If you plug your phone into a PC does anything get displayed? You could possibly use adb commands to reset the device.
Unfortunately not. It's a complete brick atm. The light doesn't even come on when I try to charge it. Thanks though.
Well, I got it working again. Gave it a solid whack on the back and tried the soft reset again and boom success. I should point out that I'd tried this several times before to no avail. #nevergiveup