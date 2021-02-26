Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G smartphone owner's thread
#281578 26-Feb-2021 15:45
Just went on sale today - apparently the cheapest 5G phone in New Zealand:

 

 

As the 5G rollout ramps up around New Zealand, consumer electronics maker Xiaomi brings the Redmi Note 9T 5G to the local market. With a price point of NZ$ 399, the Redmi Note 9T is New Zealand’s most affordable smartphone with 5G capability.  

 

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is the latest device in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series, which has amassed 20,000,000 users globally. When Xiaomi asked its users what they most wanted in their next Redmi Note smartphone, the results had a strong common theme – 5G capability. The resulting Redmi Note 9T 5G is the company's first-ever 5G smartphone.

 

With a splash-proof and fingerprint-resistant coating, the unibody 3D allows a comfortable grip while featuring a redesigned side fingerprint sensor for ergonomic comfort and speedy unlocking. The 6.53” screen uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect from accidental drops. 

 

The Redmi Note 9T 5G adopts a brand-new halo camera design with a 48MP high-res AI triple camera ready to capture memorable moments. The camera setup also has a 2MP depth sensor for portrait modes, a 2MP macro lens and a dedicated night mode. The front camera features a 13MP camera, should you wish to capture a high-definition selfie. Video recording capabilities include 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p video recording at 30/60fps.

 

Mi Oceania, spokesperson, Eric Chang, says they’re excited to show New Zealanders a more accessible entry-point for 5G.

 

“Kiwis do not want to pay five times the price for a smartphone with 5G capability. While Xiaomi is still a bit of an underdog in the New Zealand market, everything it makes is high- quality, well-designed and at a low cost, with the company committed to no more than five per cent of profit margins on key hardware lines to achieve this. With Note 9T, Kiwis do not have to compromise quality features to access to the latest technology.”

 

Redmi Note 9T’s speed is about smooth connectivity, ready to give users unparalleled speed, advanced connectivity with dual SIM 5G. With two different 5G networks, users can maximise network coverage to get a 5G connection that is always on in areas that it is available.

 

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is available from Friday 26 February 2021, in both Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple colours for NZ$ 399 in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration from Mi Store Sylvia Park, online at www.mi-store.co.nz and at all PB Tech stores nationwide.

 

 




  #2663188 26-Feb-2021 15:51
Excuse my ignorance, but seeing that this device isn't being sold by any of the major Telcos, will it actually work on the 5G network in NZ? Or will it be hit and miss, like a similar thread involving the Pixel 5G version?

  #2663189 26-Feb-2021 15:52
I'd say it's safe to assume it works, seeing it's brought here by the company, with PBTech.




