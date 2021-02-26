quickymart

My wife has the above, purchased new from Vodafone in 2018. Suddenly in the last 4 weeks she can't use data or make voice calls over 4G. The VoLTE signal appears but the call won't connect when she dials, the phone just has the dots floating across the screen.

No data happens either - Youtube reports she is offline. However if she changes to 3G, suddenly everything works.

This happens at any location in Auckland - I can even be standing next to her using 4G quite happily, but she can't use data or make calls (although she is getting a signal).

Software was updated most recently about 3-5 days ago.

Sounds like a handset issue to me, but it's a very weird one - never seen this before. Anyone got any ideas?

Edit: wasn't sure if this should go into the Vodafone forums or the Handset forum, or the Android forum. @freitasm can you please move this if you feel this would fit better elsewhere?