quickymart

Samsung Galaxy S9+, suddenly not getting 4G
#281580 26-Feb-2021 17:31
My wife has the above, purchased new from Vodafone in 2018. Suddenly in the last 4 weeks she can't use data or make voice calls over 4G. The VoLTE signal appears but the call won't connect when she dials, the phone just has the dots floating across the screen.
No data happens either - Youtube reports she is offline. However if she changes to 3G, suddenly everything works.
This happens at any location in Auckland - I can even be standing next to her using 4G quite happily, but she can't use data or make calls (although she is getting a signal).

 

Software was updated most recently about 3-5 days ago.

 

Sounds like a handset issue to me, but it's a very weird one - never seen this before. Anyone got any ideas?

 

Edit: wasn't sure if this should go into the Vodafone forums or the Handset forum, or the Android forum. @freitasm can you please move this if you feel this would fit better elsewhere?

  #2663234 26-Feb-2021 19:21
Take it to one of the Samsung studios to get checked. 

There's 5 in Auckland.

  #2663241 26-Feb-2021 20:02
Try resetting APN settings first, and the network settings to see if that fixes it.




  #2663248 26-Feb-2021 21:17
Hard reset the handset



  #2663251 26-Feb-2021 21:45
Thanks for all the suggestions, much appreciated. I'll try resetting everything first and see what happens.

  #2663662 28-Feb-2021 11:12
gajan: Try resetting APN settings first, and the network settings to see if that fixes it.

 

Update, this is what fixed it. Thanks :)

