If you have debugging mode enabled already, then you can use adb to copy files off. And you can also use MonkeyRemote to provide remote screen operation on a PC via adb:

https://github.com/ns130291/MonkeyRemote

That worked well for me when my old Samsung Galaxy S2 wound up in the washing machine and touch no longer worked.

Without debugging mode enabled, you are pretty much out of luck as far as I know.