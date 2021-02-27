Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My OnePlus 3T has a broken screen, how can I get the files off it?
Finch

2719 posts

Uber Geek


#281586 27-Feb-2021 14:49
Hi everyone.

 

My phone went face down onto the concerete a week ago, thus the screen is now cracked. Turning the phone on, greets with me with a black screen, imagine your phone is off, that's what it looks like when it's on, this makes it basically impossible to use the phone in any sense. I have tried plugging in the USB-USB C cable that came with the phone (OnePlus 3T) to get my pictures etc, but I need to be able to see the screen to enter my pin to turn the phone on, let alone select file transfer. 

 

 

 

How can I get my files off the phone? Is there a different cable I can buy? 

 

 

 

Cheers.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2663377 27-Feb-2021 14:58
Often USB peripherals work on phones... maybe a usb-c hub with a screen and a mouse

fe31nz
811 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663557 28-Feb-2021 00:14
If you have debugging mode enabled already, then you can use adb to copy files off.  And you can also use MonkeyRemote to provide remote screen operation on a PC via adb:

 

https://github.com/ns130291/MonkeyRemote

 

That worked well for me when my old Samsung Galaxy S2 wound up in the washing machine and touch no longer worked.

 

Without debugging mode enabled, you are pretty much out of luck as far as I know.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2663623 28-Feb-2021 07:59
How much is on the phone that isn't backed up somewhere?

Are photos, contacts, and emails already in cloud storage?
Has your phone been doing cloud backups to your google account?

