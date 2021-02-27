Hi everyone.
My phone went face down onto the concerete a week ago, thus the screen is now cracked. Turning the phone on, greets with me with a black screen, imagine your phone is off, that's what it looks like when it's on, this makes it basically impossible to use the phone in any sense. I have tried plugging in the USB-USB C cable that came with the phone (OnePlus 3T) to get my pictures etc, but I need to be able to see the screen to enter my pin to turn the phone on, let alone select file transfer.
How can I get my files off the phone? Is there a different cable I can buy?
Cheers.