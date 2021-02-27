I was expecting a photo of your bum 😄
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
That is a cracking photo, great moon yesterday!
The little things make the biggest difference.
Shindig:
That is a cracking photo, great moon yesterday!
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.