So my android phone has a secret moon (pic) mode
Batman

#281591 27-Feb-2021 22:07
Taken at 50x zoom, other 50x photos in broad daylight are not clear like this, very blurry




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MrBBEye
211 posts

  #2663529 27-Feb-2021 22:18
I was expecting a photo of your bum 😄

nzgeek
614 posts

  #2663544 27-Feb-2021 23:15
Is you phone Huawei, Xiaomi, or something else?

Huawei has been known to use a fake moon mode where they replace the moon in your photo with professionally taken photos.

Xiaomi have a moon mode that appears to be real. From what I've been able to find, it takes 1 or more additional photos, but with a low exposure so that the moon isn't blown out. It then stitches these together uses those to replace the moon.

It's also possible that there's some extra fakery going on, to enhance moon detail from professional photos. But if it's happening, a quick search didn't reveal anything.

freitasm
  #2663546 27-Feb-2021 23:18
OP give me a good reason to post a claim but leave out information like manufacturer or model.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



Batman

  #2663547 27-Feb-2021 23:25
Sorry it's a galaxy note 20 ultra.

Normally with 50x zoom you can't make out anything they're just so blurry

Edit - played around with the zoom and yes it struggles to focus but sometimes it can focus for a split second. Moon however, locks on focus perfectly all the time.

I'd still consider this some trickery though




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Shindig
1162 posts

  #2663634 28-Feb-2021 08:56
That is a cracking photo, great moon yesterday!




The little things make the biggest difference.

Batman

  #2663636 28-Feb-2021 09:08
Shindig:

That is a cracking photo, great moon yesterday!



The s21 ultra can do 100x zoom, maybe someone shot the moon last night




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

