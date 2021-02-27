

Is you phone Huawei, Xiaomi, or something else?



Huawei has been known to use a fake moon mode where they replace the moon in your photo with professionally taken photos.



Xiaomi have a moon mode that appears to be real. From what I've been able to find, it takes 1 or more additional photos, but with a low exposure so that the moon isn't blown out. It then stitches these together uses those to replace the moon.



It's also possible that there's some extra fakery going on, to enhance moon detail from professional photos. But if it's happening, a quick search didn't reveal anything.