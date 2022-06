If you’re buying a brand name device (Nokia, Samsung etc) that hasn’t had a third party rom on it or hasn’t been rooted then you’re fine - a factory reset should be enough.



There’s always the risk with second hand Android devices and unless if you buy it from a trusted location/seller then you’re best to treat them as compromised. I personally once did this with some of my older devices by baking my tracking software in with the rom however as I needed to unlock the bootloader to do this the phone complained on every boot.



Another option - Apple devices running the most up to date version of iOS not only may be easier for your mother but also is more secure. If this is your concern and it is for a first time mobile user then get a second hand iPhone. Seriously. You can lock them right down to the absolute basics and if you’ve got a 2degrees contract yourself then just add a shared data sim to the iPhone along with a little bit of credit so you can track the phone with find my iPhone etc.



