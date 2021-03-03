I have 2 degrees Samsung note 10+ on android 11 UI 3.1 and Samsung messages app keeps coming up with turn on google chat services using WIFI or data, every time I receive or go to send message and to agree to terms or as I have been doing select use without chat features. I can find in message app 3 dots and setting but just comes up with same
message to enable google chat and nowhere I can find to disable this service. Searching google says it is RCS feature through jibe mobile and you can go into setting and enable or disable RCS or turn off entirely which is what I want to do but nowhere can I find how disable or turn off.