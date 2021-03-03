Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Turn off Google chat in Samsung messages
johny007g

#282645 3-Mar-2021 16:20
I have 2 degrees Samsung note 10+ on android 11 UI 3.1 and Samsung messages app keeps coming up with turn on google chat services using WIFI or data, every time I receive or go to send message and to agree to terms or as I have been doing select use without chat features. I can find in message app 3 dots and setting but just comes up with same
message to enable google chat and nowhere I can find to disable this service. Searching google says it is RCS feature through jibe mobile and you can go into setting and enable or disable RCS or turn off entirely which is what I want to do but nowhere can I find how disable or turn off.




johny007g

Echoe
  #2667842 4-Mar-2021 17:24
Is enabling it not an option? Think of it as imessage for android devices. I have been using it and think its brilliant.

ripdog
  #2667846 4-Mar-2021 17:45
Not sure why you'd use it, it's unencrypted. No worse than SMS, sure, but why not go for a superior messaging service which is FOSS and encrypted E2E, like Matrix or Signal?

johny007g

  #2667910 4-Mar-2021 20:18
I can enable it but don't need it and don't want to pay fees through jibe mobile as already on 2degrees and SMS included in plan. I just want to disable it or turn off completely to stop pop up notifications asking me to enable this app. 
I've since found out by reddit user "All model update to One UI 3.1 will still use Samsung Messages as default with Google RCS implementation (this is a new thing too)." 
I just want basic SMS app to use as only use for messages and don't need these fancy extras as use email for this, will leave app as is with popups for a while until I find solution then perhaps I will have to enable this and hopefully then be able to disable.




johny007g



ANglEAUT
  #2667963 4-Mar-2021 22:28
johny007g: ... and Samsung messages app ...

 

Can you disable the built-in Samsung Messages app? You can try Google Messages or one of the alternatives. Once you find one to your liking, simply set it as the default.

 

 




MaxineN
  #2667965 4-Mar-2021 22:34
FYI it just uses an incredibly small amount of data and if the number you're texting doesn't support it it will still use SMS regardless.




johny007g

  #2670540 9-Mar-2021 16:06
Can't disable Samsung messages as in app settings Disable is greyed out possibly because set as default, google messages doesn't work as tried previously and always send messages and people don't receive and also people send message with photo never receive and just don't want to waste time checking out other apps. 
Ended up enabling google chat to see how it works just hope I don't get any nasty big bills, it looks to work ok at moment and now I have option in settings to turn off if   I want. 




johny007g

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2670563 9-Mar-2021 17:23
Why would you pay fees to Jibe Mobile? Is this a Samsung thing? RCS is free. 




johny007g

  #2670674 9-Mar-2021 20:40
It's not a Samsung thing (even though its Samsung messages app) it's Google and RCS is free but terms and conditions are through Jibe mobile which get very confusing so I'm just being careful to make sure I don't get charges which I'm now paying for on my 2 degrees plan which includes free SMS. Searching google for info on google chat and help pages start to get confusing e.g. takes 8 days to deactivate through web portal, so at the moment am trying out if not suitable at least now I know can disable service.




johny007g

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2670675 9-Mar-2021 20:42
You won't get charged. You found a page linked to a specific operator. But you are not required to use it - agreed the notification may be annoying. All our phones here use the Google Messages app and were never pushed to activate the Chat functionality.




Linux
  #2670677 9-Mar-2021 20:44
Turning this function off does not make sense!

johny007g

  #2670694 9-Mar-2021 20:56
At this stage I'm giving it a try but this was bugging me with notification popping up all the time after getting UI 3.1 to enable it eventually notifications stopped  and from what found out Samsung messages app I think merging with Google messages.

 

This page with info not for any specific operator but google.

 

https://support.google.com/messages/answer/7189714?hl=en 

 

 

 

 




johny007g

jonathan18
  #2670793 10-Mar-2021 05:53
MaxineN: FYI it just uses an incredibly small amount of data and if the number you're texting doesn't support it it will still use SMS regardless.

I think it’s worth emphasising these points, as in reality you may find that few (or even none) of your contacts even have it enabled so it’ll actually hardly be used, if ever. I found my wife was the only other person I texted to have it enabled (because I enabled it!), but weirdly her phone (a OnePlus) suddenly stopped supporting it.

 

I appear in the minority here in that I actually like the feature and wish more people used it.

johny007g

  #2670994 10-Mar-2021 11:39
jonathan18:

 

MaxineN: FYI it just uses an incredibly small amount of data and if the number you're texting doesn't support it it will still use SMS regardless.

I think it’s worth emphasising these points, as in reality you may find that few (or even none) of your contacts even have it enabled so it’ll actually hardly be used, if ever. I found my wife was the only other person I texted to have it enabled (because I enabled it!), but weirdly her phone (a OnePlus) suddenly stopped supporting it.

 

I appear in the minority here in that I actually like the feature and wish more people used it.

 

 

That's interesting so probably don't need as probably nobody would have it working for my contacts with it enabled on android phone. Are iPhone enabled for this service as would probably utilize that more as have more contacts with iPhone.




johny007g

tanivula
  #2671002 10-Mar-2021 11:47
jonathan18:

 

I appear in the minority here in that I actually like the feature and wish more people used it.

 

 

On your side - google messages is great, just wish they did it soooo much earlier! I've been enabling it on people's phones (people who come to me for help etc). 

