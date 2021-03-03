I can enable it but don't need it and don't want to pay fees through jibe mobile as already on 2degrees and SMS included in plan. I just want to disable it or turn off completely to stop pop up notifications asking me to enable this app.

I've since found out by reddit user "All model update to One UI 3.1 will still use Samsung Messages as default with Google RCS implementation (this is a new thing too)."

I just want basic SMS app to use as only use for messages and don't need these fancy extras as use email for this, will leave app as is with popups for a while until I find solution then perhaps I will have to enable this and hopefully then be able to disable.