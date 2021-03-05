As the subject says my phone does not receive emergency alerts.

I phoned the Samsung call centre and had a useless conversation that went nowhere because I would not give them remote access to my phone.

I then tried the Samsung online chat. This was a much better conversation, but the upshot was that the phone is too old to receive the broadcasts. There is no setting on the phone to enable/disable the service.It is running Android 6.0.1

The phone is around 5 years old, sold to me by Vodafone NZ - not a modern phone, but surely not too old for the emergency service. I wonder what percentage of people are in this situation and how effective the broadcast really is.