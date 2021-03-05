Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidSamsung Galaxy J5 does not receive Emergency Alerts
granada29

#282683 5-Mar-2021 22:47
As the subject says my phone does not receive emergency alerts.

 

I phoned the Samsung call centre and had a useless conversation that went nowhere because I would not give them remote access to my phone.

 

I then tried the Samsung online chat. This was a much better conversation, but the upshot was that the phone is too old to receive the broadcasts. There is no setting on the phone to enable/disable the service.It is running Android 6.0.1

 

The phone is around 5 years old, sold to me by Vodafone NZ - not a modern phone, but surely not too old for the emergency service. I wonder what percentage of people are in this situation and how effective the broadcast really is.

allan
  #2668627 5-Mar-2021 23:03
That just doesn't sound right as the J5 is listed as being compatible on this list - https://getready.govt.nz/prepared/stay-informed/emergency-mobile-alert/capable-phones/

 

My other half has a J4 and her phone received the alert okay.

granada29

  #2668628 5-Mar-2021 23:08
allan:

 

That just doesn't sound right as the J5 is listed as being compatible on this list - https://getready.govt.nz/prepared/stay-informed/emergency-mobile-alert/capable-phones/

 

 

Yes - I had seen that list as well. I agree that it doesn't seem to be right but Samsung were no help at all.

MaxineN
  #2668630 5-Mar-2021 23:32
Is your telco still Vodafone? Where were you when the alerts were going off at around 7-11AM? Might pay to talk to Vodafone about this.




granada29

  #2668651 6-Mar-2021 06:25
My telco is still Vodafone. I have talked to them in the past about it - they told me to call Samsung. I was at home when the alerts were sent yesterday where my partners iPhone had no trouble receiving them (also Vodafone).

sbiddle
  #2668685 6-Mar-2021 10:13
So do you receive any emergency alerts (ie any of the many Covid ones sent over the past year) or just not the ones that went out yesterday?

 

There have been a lot of people complaining about not receiving alerts yesterday, and many of those people didn't seem to understand that they were not in a location where they should have received it. Many where very targeted geolocated notifications that only went to handsets in places were people needed to be warned.

 

 

granada29

  #2668738 6-Mar-2021 10:27
This phone (Samsung J5-200y) has never received an emergency broadcast of any type. My partner's iPhone receives them every time, at this location. Hers received all the broadcasts relevant to our area yesterday.

