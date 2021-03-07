@techwizard:

From what I've heard and seen on GIS Geek (proposed 5G cell towers), Vodafone will be extending their 5G network.

I would like to know if anyone with a Google Pixel 5 within a Vodafone 5G zone can connect to the network? I've had no luck with Spark so far, wondering if Vodafone will be different. I know it's not a certified device (its an import from the States) but I've seen cases of Xiaomi devices not sold by Vodafone connecting to the 5G network. Just want to see if it's worth moving to Vodafone.