Forums Android Adding a shared mailbox in Outlook for Android
quickymart

8694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#282743 9-Mar-2021 14:18
Send private message

Afternoon,

 

I have a work provided Samsung mobile and I've setup my Exchange address in the Outlook Android app, no worries there, that works great.

 

However I also want to add a shared mailbox I have access to but can't figure out a way to do it from within the app.

 

Most of the pages I've found Googling it are to add an existing mailbox -which I've already done, I just want to add a shared mailbox (which I don't have the password to).

 

Can this be done? I found a couple of pages with walkthroughs but these were for the Apple version of Outlook, which didn't help me.

 

Thanks in advance :)

GregV
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670488 9-Mar-2021 14:42
Send private message

From Outlook, click your profile icon in the top-left, and then click the Envelope-with-the-plus icon.  You'll then be prompted which type of account you want to add, the 2nd option is "Add a shared mailbox".  Enter the email address, and you should be sorted.

 

EDIT - This is for 365-housed mailboxes.  I'm not sure it is an option if your mailboxes are on-prem

quickymart

8694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2670550 9-Mar-2021 16:24
Send private message

I think it's Outlook 365 - when I look at the properties from my own Outlook it says I have the option to access "Microsoft 365 features", but otherwise I can't confirm for sure.
In any case I don't have the option in my Outlook for Android to add a shared mailbox, all I can do is add an additional address :(

ANglEAUT
1680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2670624 9-Mar-2021 20:17
Send private message

I'm going to go with GregV because this MS KB article says exactly what he says. And so does this MS KB article.

 

Even when this MS KB article says it can't be done.

 

[rant] Just a silly rant at Microsoft [/rant]

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss



quickymart

8694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2671707 11-Mar-2021 15:20
Send private message

I've since confirmed it's Office 365, so the option should be there in my Outlook app...but it's not. Might be the app itself maybe?

littlehead
181 posts

Master Geek


  #2671754 11-Mar-2021 16:26
Send private message

Is the email account setup as an Office365 account or an Exchange account in the Outlook Android app? If you go into the settings under Mail Accounts it will have under the email address Office 365 and the Office 365 symbol next to it, or does it have Exchange?

 

Is this a new email account? There is a possibility you are in Hybrid configuration with Office 365 and your email account is still sitting on the on-prem exchange server and hasn't been migrated to Office 365 yet. Can take a few hours sometimes for things to shake out of that process if you are in the middle of it.

quickymart

8694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2672042 11-Mar-2021 23:09
Send private message

It's just a shared mailbox, as far as I know. Everything was migrated to Office 365 at least a year ago (possibly longer).

