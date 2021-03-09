quickymart

Afternoon,

I have a work provided Samsung mobile and I've setup my Exchange address in the Outlook Android app, no worries there, that works great.

However I also want to add a shared mailbox I have access to but can't figure out a way to do it from within the app.

Most of the pages I've found Googling it are to add an existing mailbox -which I've already done, I just want to add a shared mailbox (which I don't have the password to).

Can this be done? I found a couple of pages with walkthroughs but these were for the Apple version of Outlook, which didn't help me.

Thanks in advance :)