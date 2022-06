Has anyone loaded Google services onto a new Huawei phone, especially Huawei Mate 30, and did it work?

Also can someone advise what is the next best Android camera outside of Leica Optics if I can't use Huawei?



I want to upgrade to an android phone with top camera optics and one that doesn't slow down over time. So far the best I've used is Huawei which now doesn't have pre loaded Google services which I need for my photography and work.



Thanks