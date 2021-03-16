Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidLife360 not working on latest Android?
CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283874 16-Mar-2021 21:12
Anyone else having this issue? When I open the app it just keeps spinning. Tried on S10+ and S20FE and get the same issue. Started after latest update. Reinstalled and same issue. Have asked their support but am yet to hear back.

timmmay
18483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2675807 16-Mar-2021 21:33
Works great on Pixel 4a which is fully up to date with Android.

CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675811 16-Mar-2021 21:36
timmmay:

 

Works great on Pixel 4a which is fully up to date with Android.

 

 

Mmm could be a Samsung issue then as all the 4 devices where it currently fails are Samsung.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73944 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675856 16-Mar-2021 22:17
Working fine on a couple of Huawei and a Nokia here.




CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675858 16-Mar-2021 22:28
freitasm:

 

Working fine on a couple of Huawei and a Nokia here.

 

 

Thanks. Makes it look more of a Samsung issue...

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73944 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675860 16-Mar-2021 22:31
Sorry, not Nokia - OPPO. In-laws have a Nokia and Huawei and it's working for them too.




Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675877 16-Mar-2021 23:04
Note 20 Ultra here, no issues, on latest update.

CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675882 16-Mar-2021 23:28
Dial111: Note 20 Ultra here, no issues, on latest update.

 

What version are you on? Android 11 Feb 1 update?



jonathan18
6060 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2675893 17-Mar-2021 05:59
Also working fine on my S10+ with Android 11 and Feb update.

CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675895 17-Mar-2021 06:14
jonathan18: Also working fine on my S10+ with Android 11 and Feb update.

 

Argh. I may need to do factory reset then and see if that helps as reinstalling the app didn't.

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675900 17-Mar-2021 06:49
CrashAndBurn:

Dial111: Note 20 Ultra here, no issues, on latest update.


What version are you on? Android 11 Feb 1 update?



can confirm Android 11, Feb 1

old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2675931 17-Mar-2021 07:46
freitasm:

Sorry, not Nokia - OPPO. In-laws have a Nokia and Huawei and it's working for them too.



OK on the wife's Nokia 7 plus.




Regards,

Old3eyes

pdkm
33 posts

Geek


  #2676678 18-Mar-2021 18:38
Yep, working fine here.
S21 Ultra with Android 11/01 Feb.

CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677336 19-Mar-2021 18:42
Looks like a known issue now as per Support - Life360

