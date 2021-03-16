Anyone else having this issue? When I open the app it just keeps spinning. Tried on S10+ and S20FE and get the same issue. Started after latest update. Reinstalled and same issue. Have asked their support but am yet to hear back.
Works great on Pixel 4a which is fully up to date with Android.
timmmay:
Mmm could be a Samsung issue then as all the 4 devices where it currently fails are Samsung.
Working fine on a couple of Huawei and a Nokia here.
freitasm:
Thanks. Makes it look more of a Samsung issue...
Sorry, not Nokia - OPPO. In-laws have a Nokia and Huawei and it's working for them too.
Dial111: Note 20 Ultra here, no issues, on latest update.
What version are you on? Android 11 Feb 1 update?
jonathan18: Also working fine on my S10+ with Android 11 and Feb update.
Argh. I may need to do factory reset then and see if that helps as reinstalling the app didn't.
CrashAndBurn:Dial111: Note 20 Ultra here, no issues, on latest update.
freitasm:
Looks like a known issue now as per Support - Life360