Android app's crashing - FIX
irpegg

#283983 23-Mar-2021 16:02
Hi guys,

 

Just came across this issue on my old Samsung S6 where every app I opened would crash.  Looking up for more information shows this is quite widespread at the moment, so if you're facing this issue yourself or friends and family come bothering you here is the fix:

 

- System -> Apps > Show system apps using 3 dots at the top right -> Android System WebView -> Disable / Uninstall.
- Go to Play Store -> Search Android System WebView -> Get updates / Install
- Then immediately uninstall Android System WebView

 

If you don't have the option to disable / uninstall WebView on your settings -> App, then disable the Chrome app first, then it will come available.

 

 

 

Credit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Android/comments/mb0wy5/android_apps_keep_crashing_gmail_yahoo_mail/ 

scottjpalmer
  #2679483 23-Mar-2021 19:29
New update in the play store seems to fix the issue

SepticSceptic
  #2679546 23-Mar-2021 23:41
Thank you very much for this timely information

Was afflicted by this today. MS outlook, nzherald, asb bank, Google playstore, accuweather, emby, etc would all crash.
Reinstalling wouldn't help.

Was looking at a reset and reinstall.

Updating the system web view just now seems to have resolved.

Samsung J8.

Big thumbs up.




Kiwifruta
  #2679658 24-Mar-2021 10:58
Have fixed two phones already with this. Thank you.



quickymart
  #2680029 24-Mar-2021 21:26
Friend had this too, she updated her phone and all good now.

johny007g
  #2680127 25-Mar-2021 08:22
I've had to update my phone then a few friends phones with this bug, also my android tv had same problems noticed clock stopping and apps crashing checked play store and there was update there so fixed tv. Also just got message in Samsung members app about problem and how to update.




johny007g

