Hi guys,

Just came across this issue on my old Samsung S6 where every app I opened would crash. Looking up for more information shows this is quite widespread at the moment, so if you're facing this issue yourself or friends and family come bothering you here is the fix:

- System -> Apps > Show system apps using 3 dots at the top right -> Android System WebView -> Disable / Uninstall.

- Go to Play Store -> Search Android System WebView -> Get updates / Install

- Then immediately uninstall Android System WebView

If you don't have the option to disable / uninstall WebView on your settings -> App, then disable the Chrome app first, then it will come available.

Credit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Android/comments/mb0wy5/android_apps_keep_crashing_gmail_yahoo_mail/