My personal phone (old A30) is getting slow and the camera is pretty sub par. Ive been wanting something to replace my 2nd camera when out shooting. We are getting near to that 1" sensor size.



So been waiting for this Xiaomi to start hitting reviews. Here is the full DXO review. However I still want to see a Holistic hands on from somebody like GSMarena. There are also a couple of good reviews already on youtube if you prefer video.



https://www.dxomark.com/xiaomi-mi-11-ultra-camera-review-large-sensor-power/



So here are the main Specs





Primary: 50 MP 1/1.12″ Quad-Bayer sensor, 1.4μm, 24 mm-equivalent lens with f/1.95 aperture, Dual Pixel Pro AF and OIS

Ultra-wide: 48 MP 1/2-inch sensor, 0.8μm, 128° lens with f/2.2 aperture

Tele: 48 MP 1/2-inch sensor, 0.8μm, 120 mm-equivalent lens with f/4.1 aperture, OIS

LED flash

Video: 8K 4320p at 24 fps, 4K 2160p at 30/60 fps (2160p/60 fps tested)

Multispectral color temperature sensor

ToF sensor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

The dual pixel AF is good, combined with OIS and its a great mix. Huge pixels and a massive sensor means incredible dynamic range.



The UW and Telephoto both use the Sony IMX586 sensor as seen in the OP 8/Nord. I am disappointed it has no macro, also with the sensor/lens rectangular hump Im worried I wont be able to use a clip on Macro on the main sensor/lens either. Will see.



Video looks good with 8k at 24fps (not a big videographer, still, nice to have).



Grunty chipset.



Overall it looks the goods, I want a phone that is close enough in quality to my RX100 so I do not need to carry 3 cameras when hiking, I think this will do the job and allow me to just take the A7 R3 FF camera. Makes for excellent mobile photography combined with RAW images and the likes of free editing with Snapseed (although I use LR mobile, snapseed has its place and is free)



Awaiting a NZ price but am looking at importing early anyway. Its looking around $1k Eu for the Global version.



Anybody else interest in getting one?