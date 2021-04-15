Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Android Odd graphics problem on tablet
Rickles

#284356 15-Apr-2021 20:26
A friend has just shown me his Android tablet (Mediatek TT906), which runs perfectly except in one respect.

 

Whenever Play Store is selected, the square frames showing the various apps are blank and grey.  If one swipes upward, 
the app's drawing or picture is slowly revealed ... there is a distinctive line about 1/4 from the top of the screen
where the colour pictures start to be revealed and then moves up like a blind when continue swiping up. The next line of apps
is also grey boxes until the line is reached.

 

Weirdly, all the icons/frames/coloured pictures display fully and correctly when tablet is rotated to portrait.

 

Owner thinks that Play Store displayed correctly originally but this 'no graphics in landscape' started shortly after a few
times later.

 

It is only Play Store where this oddity happens, all other apps and pics/videos etc display full screen in any orientation.

 

Anyone got some thoughts on this please?

MadEngineer
  #2693496 15-Apr-2021 20:41
Has the play store app been moved to the sd card?




gzt

gzt
  #2693514 15-Apr-2021 21:17
Settings > apps > playstore .. there are a couple of cache clearing options to try.

Rickles

  #2693555 16-Apr-2021 08:24
No SD card, and cleared cache & data for Play Store app ... no change.

 

 



MadEngineer
  #2693580 16-Apr-2021 09:32
Try another internet connection. Is the tablet running some security or ad-blocking app?  Back it up, factory reset and before restoring from back up see if the problem persists.




Rickles

  #2693607 16-Apr-2021 09:52
   >Try another internet connection.<

 

Problem persists on his home network, and also mine.

 

   >Is the tablet running some security or ad-blocking app?<

 

Nope.

 

    >Back it up, factory reset and before restoring from back up see if the problem persists.<

 

Was going to/will try that next.

tripper1000
  #2693608 16-Apr-2021 09:54
Has a google services/play-store app upgrade caused this?

 

It may be that any update isn't entirely compatible with the hardware or the OEM's tweaked version of android.

 

It would be interesting to see if the problem went away after a reset. 

 

 

Rickles

  #2693659 16-Apr-2021 10:05
     >It may be that any update isn't entirely compatible with the hardware or the OEM's tweaked version of android.<

 

That does sound like the most viable explanation ... it's not a big problem, just annoying occasionally. Will try the re-set later today.

