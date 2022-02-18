Is anyone here on Sky Broadband? How is it? Who do they get their services through?
Hi, been on it for about 6months, excellent service no complaints. I manage a lot of IT and network resources around the country, so its good to have fast local peering. Via Chorus if thats what you are asking.
Their core service is provided by Vocus Group
This is a very good deal, saving me $20 per month. I'm currently on MyRepublic and I'm looking to change, after googling I've seen a lot posts about third party router support. I've got an Asus ax88u, which is great, so can anyone confirm that will work? It appears so, but I'd like confirmation before I sign up. TIA
I can't think of any reason why a third party router wouldn't work? I think they allow you to opt out during sign up.
@Machpants Your router will be fine on Sky Broadband and Vocus (DHCP with VLAN 10). It isn't however a great router on PPPoE based connections like Spark, Skinny, 2degrees, Voyager etc.
Thanks very much for your reply, I'll pull the trigger then
I have just cancelled my Vodafone broadband connection, and ordered SKY broadband. I should have read this thread before I signed up, so its good to see that everyone is happy with their connection.
The free router supplied looks much more modern than the VF hub. I've been with VF for several years, and over that time I've had quite a lot of complaints, especially with their customer service, or lack of.
Just wondering is Contact Energy Fibre broadband through Vocus Group? which is same as Sky Broadband?
According to sky's web site they use PPPoE
Hi, can confirm, its dual stack, Im using DHCP, kept the same IP address for months, and I have not paid for a static.
I got Sky broadband installed Jul last year. I am very happy with the installation and service from SKy with this. The speed is as advertised, I'm getting over 900 down and 450 up. Their WIFI router is excellent, wifi6, I now have great coverage throughout my home now. Don't skimp on a router, use theirs.
Received my SKY broadband router today, and I know that you can't judge a book by its cover, but it arrived in a swish SKY Broadband box. A nice touch is the fridge magnet with your SKY network name and password.
Its a modern looking router (compared to my old VF one), and it comes with an easy to follow set up leaflet.
I opted for the 300mbs/100mbs option @ $69 per month. As there are only two of us in the house, I don't believe that the faster connection is needed for us, but its good to know that I can upgrade whenever I like, because SKY customers don't need to sign up to a 12 month contract. It just rolls over each month.
Connection is tomorrow.
Information for anyone intending getting SKY Broadband.
Setup was easy. Just plug it in and connect to all of your devices using the Network name and password.
I checked the speed with the Ookla Speed test app. D/L 321mbs, U/L 109mbs
Its early days, but I'm very happy with my connection on Day 1.
