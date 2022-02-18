Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSky Broadband - How is it?
arnies

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293867 18-Feb-2022 14:02
Send private message quote this post

Is anyone here on Sky Broadband? How is it? Who do they get their services through?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870931 18-Feb-2022 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Hi, been on it for about 6months, excellent service no complaints. I manage a lot of IT and network resources around the country, so its good to have fast local peering. Via Chorus if thats what you are asking.

 

Cyril

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
MikeB4
17177 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870965 18-Feb-2022 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Their core service is provided by Vocus Group

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2870966 18-Feb-2022 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Sky Broadband is very fast, they run (but don’t manage) their own network direct peering to NZIX

International bandwidth provided by Vocus (who also run their network)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Machpants
41 posts

Geek


  #2873313 23-Feb-2022 15:27
Send private message quote this post

This is a very good deal, saving me $20 per month. I'm currently on MyRepublic and I'm looking to change, after googling I've seen a lot posts about third party router support. I've got an Asus ax88u, which is great, so can anyone confirm that will work? It appears so, but I'd like confirmation before I sign up. TIA

arnies

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2873316 23-Feb-2022 15:32
Send private message quote this post

Machpants:

 

This is a very good deal, saving me $20 per month. I'm currently on MyRepublic and I'm looking to change, after googling I've seen a lot posts about third party router support. I've got an Asus ax88u, which is great, so can anyone confirm that will work? It appears so, but I'd like confirmation before I sign up. TIA

 

 

 

 

I can't think of any reason why a third party router wouldn't work? I think they allow you to opt out during sign up.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873336 23-Feb-2022 16:10
Send private message quote this post

@Machpants Your router will be fine on Sky Broadband and Vocus (DHCP with VLAN 10). It isn't however a great router on PPPoE based connections like Spark, Skinny, 2degrees, Voyager etc.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

Machpants
41 posts

Geek


  #2873341 23-Feb-2022 16:17
Send private message quote this post

Thanks very much for your reply, I'll pull the trigger then



Movieman
694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2877840 2-Mar-2022 16:17
Send private message quote this post

I have just cancelled my Vodafone broadband connection, and ordered SKY broadband. I should have read this thread before I signed up, so its good to see that everyone is happy with their connection.

 

The free router supplied looks much more modern than the VF hub. I've been with VF for several years, and over that time I've had quite a lot of complaints, especially with their customer service, or lack of.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75” X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

ice2004
65 posts

Master Geek


  #2877875 2-Mar-2022 19:33
Send private message quote this post

Just wondering is Contact Energy Fibre broadband through Vocus Group? which is same as Sky Broadband?

djtOtago
832 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877887 2-Mar-2022 20:07
Send private message quote this post

@michaelmurfy :

 

@Machpants Your router will be fine on Sky Broadband and Vocus (DHCP with VLAN 10). It isn't however a great router on PPPoE based connections like Spark, Skinny, 2degrees, Voyager etc.

 

 

According to sky's web site they use PPPoE

 

Can I bring my own router? (sky.co.nz)

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877888 2-Mar-2022 20:14
Send private message quote this post

@djtOtago it is dual stack. Either PPPoE (anything@anything with any password) or IPoE/DHCP. Requires VLAN 10.

Been discussed on here a few times.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877903 2-Mar-2022 20:55
Send private message quote this post

Hi, can confirm, its dual stack, Im using DHCP, kept the same IP address for months, and I have not paid for a static.

 

Cyril

richrdh18
195 posts

Master Geek


  #2878031 3-Mar-2022 08:20
Send private message quote this post

I got Sky broadband installed Jul last year.  I am very happy with the installation and service from SKy with this.  The speed is as advertised, I'm getting over 900 down and 450 up.  Their WIFI router is excellent, wifi6, I now have great coverage throughout my home now.  Don't skimp on a router, use theirs.

Movieman
694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2887741 17-Mar-2022 16:33
Send private message quote this post

Received my SKY broadband router today, and I know that you can't judge a book by its cover, but it arrived in a swish SKY Broadband box. A nice touch is the fridge magnet with your SKY network name and password. 

 

Its a modern looking router (compared to my old VF one), and it comes with an easy to follow set up leaflet.

 

I opted for the 300mbs/100mbs option @ $69 per month. As there are only two of us in the house, I don't believe that the faster connection is needed for us, but its good to know that I can upgrade whenever I like, because SKY customers don't need to sign up to a 12 month contract. It just rolls over each month.

 

Connection is tomorrow.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75” X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Movieman
694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2888350 18-Mar-2022 16:40
Send private message quote this post

Information for anyone intending getting SKY Broadband.

 

Setup was easy. Just plug it in and connect to all of your devices using the Network name and password.

 

I checked the speed with the Ookla Speed test app. D/L 321mbs, U/L 109mbs

 

Its early days, but I'm very happy with my connection on Day 1.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75” X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 