https://thespinoff.co.nz/media/12-06-2023/revealed-nzr-a-new-digital-all-blacks-platform-that-could-spell-trouble-for-sky
Put in Sky thread as more about distribution then Sport itself. Still a chance Sky keeps NZ viewership after 2025. If not it’s more fragmentation for those interested in more than Rugby, but a possibility of a higher quality streaming product then what Sky currently provides. They seem to be low budget on streaming from my observations on their current offerings, no Dolby digital, currently no 4K etc.