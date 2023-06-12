Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Rugby setting up their own platform.
rugrat

#305899 12-Jun-2023 12:37
https://thespinoff.co.nz/media/12-06-2023/revealed-nzr-a-new-digital-all-blacks-platform-that-could-spell-trouble-for-sky

 


Put in Sky thread as more about distribution then Sport itself. Still a chance Sky keeps NZ viewership after 2025. If not it’s more fragmentation for those interested in more than Rugby, but a possibility of a higher quality streaming product then what Sky currently provides. They seem to be low budget on streaming from my observations on their current offerings, no Dolby digital, currently no 4K etc.

 

 

 

 

Silvrav
  #3088980 12-Jun-2023 13:09
Good plan as a lot of people has sky just for the rugby...would be interested to see what pricing would look like for them not to renew the $500mil contract with Sky. That is a big income to pass on. 500mil over 6 years equates to 83mil a year or almost 7mil a month. so at $9.99 you need 700,000 kiwis to sign up or just over 10% of the population. Maybe not a bad idea afterall.

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
  #3088981 12-Jun-2023 13:22
Good plan as a lot of people has sky just for the rugby...would be interested to see what pricing would look like for them not to renew the $500mil contract with Sky. That is a big income to pass on. 500mil over 6 years equates to 83mil a year or almost 7mil a month. so at $9.99 you need 700,000 kiwis to sign up or just over 10% of the population. Maybe not a bad idea afterall.

 

 

Zero chance in any way whatsoever that it's going to be $9.99 a month. 

 

NZR owns a chunk of Sky it's a strange move to cannibalize a portion of their investment. It would be far more sensible to offer Rugby only as a channel, with streaming options for a set price, offered through Sky.

 

 

deadlyllama
  #3088983 12-Jun-2023 13:31
Zero chance in any way whatsoever that it's going to be $9.99 a month. 

 

NZR owns a chunk of Sky it's a strange move to cannibalize a portion of their investment. It would be far more sensible to offer Rugby only as a channel, with streaming options for a set price, offered through Sky.

 

 

 

 

If you only have Sky Sport for the rugby, that's $38/mo.  "25% off for the first four months", still a sticker price of $28.50.

 

Broadcast infrastructure used to be really expensive.  Transmitting towers or satellite space.  That's a massive fixed cost.  You need the same amount of satellite space no matter how many viewers you have.  In ye olde days it made sense to share that cost with others.

 

Now anyone can license a VOD platform, spin up some servers, and be a channel.  The floor on fixed cost is much lower.  The costs (bandwidth/CDN) per additional viewer are higher.

 

The issue will be people who have the capability to call up a salesperson and say "I want sky" but don't have the capability to install an app on their TV and go through a self-serve signup process.



Handle9
  #3089067 12-Jun-2023 14:34
NZ Rugby owns 1.5% of Sky. It’s not going to have much of an impact on their decision making.

