So I'm after a basic phone that only needs to text and voice, actually I'd prefer if that's all it good do, basically as a family phone that can be sent out with younger kids when the need arises. Not very exciting I know. We live in a realtively rural region so I'm thinking that a VOLTE phone makes the most sense. So far the only one that I've found that is on one of the carrieers VOLTE capable lists is Vodafone's Mobiwire Ogima - https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/volte/. And that retails for about $130, and the reviews I found were not that favourable. Another mobiwire handset is listed as 4G but it's not on their list, and 2degrees sell a cheap alcatel that is 4G but isn't mentioned on their VOLTE compatinilty list. I have sent a request for info about this to 2degrees but haven't heard anything back.

Does anybody know of any devices that would fit this bill or have experience with some?

Thanks.