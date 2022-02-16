Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Mobile handsets "Dumb" phone that can do VOLTE
CutCutCut

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293836 16-Feb-2022 10:47
So I'm after a basic phone that only needs to text and voice, actually I'd prefer if that's all it good do,  basically as a family phone that can be sent out with younger kids when the need arises. Not very exciting I know. We live in a realtively rural region so I'm thinking that a VOLTE phone makes the most sense. So far the only one that I've found that is on one of the carrieers VOLTE capable lists is Vodafone's Mobiwire Ogima - https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/volte/. And that retails for about $130, and the reviews I found were not that favourable. Another mobiwire handset is listed as 4G but it's not on their list, and 2degrees sell a cheap alcatel that is 4G but isn't mentioned on their VOLTE compatinilty list. I have sent a request for info about this to 2degrees but haven't heard anything back.

 

Does anybody know of any devices that would fit this bill or have experience with some?

 

 

 

Thanks.

NedLudd
34 posts

Geek


  #2869654 16-Feb-2022 14:24
This model has the features you mention, if that is all you really do want.

 

I thought I did also, but after a few weeks I realized I 'need' a smartphone.

 

https://www.opelmobile.com.au/our-phones/easy-big-button/ 

 

 

 

Offered new on Trademe from an Australian retailer

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/mobile-phones/other/listing/3467939977?bof=4BRSAh2C 

 

 

 

Or briefly used by me, a lot cheaper. I offered it on Trademe, but no takers.

 

If this link is visible, take a look. I am in Auckland.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/mobile-phones/other/listing/3463593636?bof=d9PnYgUl

 

 

wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869697 16-Feb-2022 15:54
The Cat B40 from Spark supports VoLTE (on Spark at least).

 

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/phones/cat-b40---black.html?servicePlanId=ServicePlan011&compatibleAddOn=valuepack050313

 

 

 

 

CutCutCut

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869781 16-Feb-2022 17:15
Didn't think to look on trademe. Do you know which networks will this work with on VOLTE in NZ? I was under the impression that it was mainly high end handsets or the carriers own versions that was normally supported for VOLTE.



CutCutCut

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869783 16-Feb-2022 17:16
wratterus:

 

The Cat B40 from Spark supports VoLTE (on Spark at least).

 

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/phones/cat-b40---black.html?servicePlanId=ServicePlan011&compatibleAddOn=valuepack050313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oh that's an option. I must have missed it when I looked at the Spark site. It's more than I wanted to spend but it doesn't look like there is a whole lot of options. 

NedLudd
34 posts

Geek


  #2869952 16-Feb-2022 22:01
Didn't think to look on trademe. Do you know which networks will this work with on VOLTE in NZ? I was under the impression that it was mainly high end handsets or the carriers own versions that was normally supported for VOLTE.

 

 

 

 

I can't confirm if it supports VOLTE all N.Z. networks, or which. The brand's website
(above) simply claims 'Will work on any AUS and NZ 4G network' and states 'Volte'.
I used mine only only WarehouseMobile, during which calls the screen indicated 4G.

