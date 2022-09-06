Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fairphone 4 in NZ - any experiences?
deadlyllama

#299421 6-Sep-2022 11:43
I'm looking at getting a Fairphone 4.  Has anyone on GZ got one and able to share their experiences?  Does VoLTE/etc work with your favourite carrier, etc?

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2963846 6-Sep-2022 11:47
I'd be interested in hearing about this too - it seems to be an excellent idea, well executed.




shk292
  #2963853 6-Sep-2022 12:14
Looks like a good phone and well priced - also great that you can change the battery etc

 

Any ideas of how to get it in NZ?

deadlyllama

  #2963859 6-Sep-2022 12:47
shk292:

 

Looks like a good phone and well priced - also great that you can change the battery etc

 

Any ideas of how to get it in NZ?

 

 

These guys ship to NZ: Vireo.de

 

If you buy from Fairphone direct you'd need to use YouShop or similar and Fairphone will sock you ~100EUR in VAT and YouShop will charge you GST on top of that!

 

 

