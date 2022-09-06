I'm looking at getting a Fairphone 4. Has anyone on GZ got one and able to share their experiences? Does VoLTE/etc work with your favourite carrier, etc?
I'd be interested in hearing about this too - it seems to be an excellent idea, well executed.
Looks like a good phone and well priced - also great that you can change the battery etc
Any ideas of how to get it in NZ?
shk292:
These guys ship to NZ: Vireo.de
If you buy from Fairphone direct you'd need to use YouShop or similar and Fairphone will sock you ~100EUR in VAT and YouShop will charge you GST on top of that!