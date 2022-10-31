My old Samsung is getting very slow and I see the Oppo range looks like very good value for money.

I am thinking maybe Oppo A77 5g.

I had a problem with my Samsung that despite trying pretty much everything the internet had to suggest I couldn't resolve. Namely, Gmail seemed to go to some deep sleep state and wouldn't wake up for new email notifications. Once it was asleep, only waking the phone up would make it start getting notifications. Yes I tried white listing the app and fiddling with power settings etc etc. In the end I started using the Samsung email app which works perfectly.

I recall that at one point the ColorOS was criticized for being over aggressive on shutting down apps including email.

How are people with recent Oppo phones finding the email?

Does your phone get email notifications when its 'asleep'?