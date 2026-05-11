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ForumsTiVoTiVo EPG 12 hours offset
Frenzyshadow

46 posts

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#324672 11-May-2026 07:34
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Since yesterday or the day before, the TiVo EPG is 12 hours offset so that what is displayed as the current programme is actually the programme that aired 12 hours previously. For example, at 6 am, TVNZ1 says it the current programme is the One News at 6 pm. This 12-hour offset is on all the TVNZ and TV3/MediaWorks (or whatever they call themselves now) programmes and seems to be on others too (it's hard t tell with some.

 

Obviously any programmes set to record will record the wrong thing (the programme that aired 12 hours before). @spong and @fe31nz: any chance you could take a look at this? 

 

 

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Spong
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  #3489704 11-May-2026 11:56
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Thanks for the notification. I've passed this on to  Stephen if he doesn't get notifications from Geekzone. Hopefully a fix will be coming. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

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