I have committed the same sin as Hilary Clinton; I have an email server in my garage.

All has been well for many years untill I woke up a few days ago and found over 10,000 emails in my inbox.

They were mostly replies from domains saying "no such address exists" and a few from real people saying "out-of-office"

As fast as I deleted them more came in. I then deleted the email address, but that just resulted in me sending out a ton of emails saying "no such address exists" from my end.

I have now shutdown the domain altogether.

In the meantime though, I have been blacklisted from here to the moon, included Geekzone.

[Thanks Mauricio for unblocking me)

Any suggestions for what I can do about this? (other than going to Mexico doing the spammer in? -if I found him)