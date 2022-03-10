OnceBitten

Ok last year when I did an update on the MacBook I lost my old Microsoft office 2011 - and I’ve been using google docs and spreadsheets since and it’s great
I’ve got a spreadsheet that I enter details and $ amounts each month and it has worked fine until yesterday
I can open up the spreadsheet fine but I can’t click in any of the cells and enter anything.... it’s like the spreadsheet is locked, but I can scroll up and down
It’s totally weird
Does anyone know what has happened and how I can get the spreadsheet to work so I can type data into it?
Any help would be appreciated