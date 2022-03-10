OnceBitten

That does sound odd indeed. Does it exhibit the same behaviour on another device?

- Have you switched from edit to commenting mode inadvertently?

- Has the sheet been locked by another user? Perhaps edit the sharing settings to publically editable, and then change it back to just you to try reboot the permissions (has worked for others in your situation)

- Did the sheet have some automation built in that could have caused it to get into a loop or continuously grow bigger and bigger?

- Can you copy the file from within drive and try to open the copy?