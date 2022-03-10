Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsChromium OS and Google Chrome OSGoogle docs spreadsheet help
OnceBitten

454 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295185 10-Mar-2022 21:38
Send private message

Ok last year when I did an update on the MacBook I lost my old Microsoft office 2011 - and I’ve been using google docs and spreadsheets since and it’s great
I’ve got a spreadsheet that I enter details and $ amounts each month and it has worked fine until yesterday
I can open up the spreadsheet fine but I can’t click in any of the cells and enter anything.... it’s like the spreadsheet is locked, but I can scroll up and down
It’s totally weird

Does anyone know what has happened and how I can get the spreadsheet to work so I can type data into it?

Any help would be appreciated

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
insane
2987 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2884573 10-Mar-2022 21:53
Send private message

That does sound odd indeed. Does it exhibit the same behaviour on another device?

 

 

 

- Have you switched from edit to commenting mode inadvertently?

 

- Has the sheet been locked by another user? Perhaps edit the sharing settings to publically editable, and then change it back to just you to try reboot the permissions (has worked for others in your situation)

 

- Did the sheet have some automation built in that could have caused it to get into a loop or continuously grow bigger and bigger?

 

- Can you copy the file from within drive and try to open the copy?

OnceBitten

454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2884580 10-Mar-2022 22:02
Send private message

insane:

That does sound odd indeed. Does it exhibit the same behaviour on another device?


 


- Have you switched from edit to commenting mode inadvertently?


- Has the sheet been locked by another user?


- Did the sheet have some automation built in that could have caused it to get into a loop or continuously grow bigger and bigger?


- Can you copy the file from within drive and try to open the copy?



Thanks, I managed to highlight all the cells and open up a new spreadsheet, paste the cells into the new spreadsheet and rename it and it all works now

The spreadsheet didn’t have the file / edit / view / insert... etc tool bar at the top, but when I opened a new one that tool bar is there and I can edit the spreadsheet .. it’s weird but the new one is working and that’s the main thing

MurrayM
2185 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2884861 11-Mar-2022 12:06
Send private message

I encountered a spreadsheet that exhibited the same behaviours today. It wasn't my spreadsheet, it was made by someone else who then made it available for other people to use. Here's a link to it.

 

I've got no idea what's going on with it, neither does the owner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 