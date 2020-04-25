We have a solar hot water system attached to a stainless steel cylinder.

There are temperature probes attached to the outer surface of the cylinder at the top side and bottom side.

I drilled a 40mm hole through the outer metal skin and foam insulation until the cylinder surface was exposed, then attached the probe (about 50mm long and 6mm diameter) with a thin skin of thermal paste then filled the hole back with spray foam insulation.

The measured temperature at a hot tap is the same as shown on the solar controller so I assume my method works.

Ken