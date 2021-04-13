We recently gave up and called pest control, after 6 months of Kiwicare products, homemade, and ant sand not working.

My husband had sprayed an insect barrier spray around the perimetre of the house a few weeks earlier and the ants appeared to have disappeared by the time pest control came, but we got them in anyway.

They also did a barrier spray outside the house and on the fences, and then used Extermin-ant as bait traps in the house

I think we may have solved the problem ourselves, but we haven't seen an ant since.