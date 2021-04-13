Evening fellow GZ'ers! What's the best ant bait that consumers can buy?
Specifically, I have no faith in Kiwicare pest products, which is largely all you can buy at Bunnings and Mitre 10 now. I've bought half a dozen different products from them and none of them worked even close to what they were advertised to do. I used to use the Raid liquid bait in the red bottle but nobody seems to stock that any more that I can see.
I'm interested in ones that are available in bulk as we're rural and have a lot of area to cover. It should have both protein and carb attractant for killing a wide range of ant types.
I'm looking at this page and would love to hear of people have everywhere experience with either Vanquish or Extermanant, or other similar products. What are your recommendations?
https://www.flybusters.co.nz/shop/DIY-Pest-Control-Services.html