catdog: I have a smartthings multipurpose sensor stuck on the back of the mail flap with double sided tape. Initially I tried using the sensor's motion detection feature, but found that it was too sensitive (rain or wind would cause enough vibration to trigger it) and I couldn't find a way to adjust the sensitivity. So I have now mounted the magnet inside the mailbox so that the sensor moves close to the magnet when you push the flap open. It's still not perfect as sometimes the mail person will only push the slot just enough to slip the letters through, rather than pushing the flap hard all the way open.

Add some weight to the flap to reduce the sensitivity to vibration. That might be enough to make the postie push harder to open it. If you make the flap longer, so that it extends well below the bottom of the mail slot, the postie will have to lift it by a larger angle to be able to put a letter in. If it was infinitely long, the postie would have to lift it to near 90 degrees. Or a spring to make the flap bi-stable, so that once it's pushed over-centre it goes all the way. Except that then it would stay open and let the rain in.

A software approach to the vibration would be to require the flap to be continuously open for (say) 1/2 a second before it is confirmed as triggered. This is a standard technique called "debouncing". Or you can do it with a Resistor/Capacitor if you want to do it electronically.