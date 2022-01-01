Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Long Range Cordless phones
raytaylor

3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293149 1-Jan-2022 17:20
Send private message

Does anyone know of any long range cordless phones on the market? I know motorola had one harvey norman was selling a few years ago, and engenius used to sell a 900mhz one that went several kilometres.   


Some extended family own an orchard out of cell coverage and I was looking at the Uniden XDECT but I am assuming they are only approx 300m range. Will have to solar power come of their repeaters and daisy chain them unless anyone knows of another product currently on the market? - perhaps with an external antenna connection?


I'd be hoping to get about 800 metres of range. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2841493 1-Jan-2022 17:31
Send private message

Could you just get wifi coverage there and use a softphone on a mobile instead? That would be more useful to people when outside than just phone calls.




Richard rich.ms

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2841497 1-Jan-2022 17:44
Send private message

We've use the Motorola long range phones are fair bit. Extreeeeemely well priced and a really good quality phone (IP rated and all that). 800m might be a push though depending on buildings, but for the price, I'd just get one and give it a test. They are distributed by the Uniden guys in East Tamaki, so most of the uniden retail places have them...
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CLPMOT0211/Motorola-Long-Range-Commercial-Cordless-Phone-Rang

The only other long range DECT gear I've used is the Engenius phones. But they are expensive - around $1500 for a base and single handset. They are distributed by this little place on Invercargill... not on my laptop so haven't got that info right now sorry. But they will easily do multiple Km distance with the right antenna - base antenna is connectorised so you can chuck up an external antenna to get that mega range. I've used them in hotels with their standard antenna though and you have zero issues going multiple floors away from the base.

SATTV
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841498 1-Jan-2022 17:45
Send private message

I remember the Engenius one well, as a company we installed one in the comms area on skytower and reportedly got coverage over most parts of Auckland.

 

From my knowledge of cordless phones, range is a kin to PMPO on portable stereos of past, most numbers were made up from thin air.

 

Of the Motorola and Engenius, I have only touched the Engenius several years ago and it worked. Looks like you can get an external antenna for them if you need it.

 

https://cackle.co.nz/hardware/product-category/brands/engenius/?keyword=&gclid=CjwKCAiA8bqOBhANEiwA-sIlN_6gJjZT8klr1CuMzdalGuFSSgL18eLC3MYUT0s4mpjWcELRZmPXFRoC1ZcQAvD_BwE

 

The Motorola is a whole lot cheaper so you could try one first, PB shows they have no stock but can get one in a couple of weeks.

 

 

 

John

 

 

 

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous



raytaylor

3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2841502 1-Jan-2022 17:58
Send private message

Yeah i know of a company that had the engenius ones installed but didnt think they were quite legal because they used the USA's 900mhz band and not NZ's one. 

 

The uniden XDECT looks like it could work but would require a few solar powered repeaters - the benefit being that they can be daisy chained. 

 

Wifi isnt really suitable- its for health and safety purposes and i dont think it would be reliable enough with the trees. I have tried it in other orchards and the range from outdoor APs is really hit and miss once the trees have leaves on them. 

 

The motorola looks like the one i might go for but we cant get repeaters or single handsets for the other staff.
Buying the extra kit with the handset and associating it to the installed base then throwing away the extra base could work. 
Problem is with no repeaters, it means I have to run the telephone cable out to the middle of the orchard to reduce the range requirements down to 500m. Will probably put it up on a 5 metre pole and solar power it.  




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2841506 1-Jan-2022 18:29
Send private message

I'm sure I've bought single handsets for the Motorola base... its been a little while though. Blulink in East Tamaki are the guys to talk to - contact them as a comms business and I'm sure they'll sell direct to you.

And I'd actually just try sticking the base wherever the phone line currently is before you go to the effort of running a line out. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised in an open environment like that.

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2841529 1-Jan-2022 19:28
Send private message

Crackle sells the engenius so must be legal?

https://cackle.co.nz/hardware/shop/phones/long-range-phone/engenius-durafon-freestyl1-long-range-cordless-phone/?keyword=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIie7S0fWP9QIViBsrCh0EFQn1EAQYASABEgLKP_D_BwE




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

neb

neb
6376 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842122 2-Jan-2022 21:35
Send private message

nztim: Crackle sells the engenius so must be legal?

 

 

Ah, the old "Bud, if dynamite was dangerous do you think they'd sell it to an idiot like me?" logic!



nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2842134 2-Jan-2022 21:58
Send private message

neb:
nztim: Crackle sells the engenius so must be legal?
Ah, the old "Bud, if dynamite was dangerous do you think they'd sell it to an idiot like me?" logic!

 

They are telepermitted part of the scope of PTC206 is that it complies with NZ Radio Standards




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2842136 2-Jan-2022 22:08
Send private message

And for the record the PTC number for this is PTC 206/10/020

 

100% legal in NZ




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

neb

neb
6376 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842141 2-Jan-2022 22:19
Send private message

nztim:

They are telepermitted part of the scope of PTC206 is that it complies with NZ Radio Standards

 

 

I was commenting, tongue-in-cheek, on the logic being used, nothing more.

insane
3007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2842202 2-Jan-2022 22:53
Send private message

Friends of ours had some Uniden 700mhz one that with a roof arial would go across lake Taupo and into town.

They eventually got a visit from the council or similar and had to remove it. Was 15 or so years ago.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 