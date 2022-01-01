Does anyone know of any long range cordless phones on the market? I know motorola had one harvey norman was selling a few years ago, and engenius used to sell a 900mhz one that went several kilometres.
Some extended family own an orchard out of cell coverage and I was looking at the Uniden XDECT but I am assuming they are only approx 300m range. Will have to solar power come of their repeaters and daisy chain them unless anyone knows of another product currently on the market? - perhaps with an external antenna connection?
I'd be hoping to get about 800 metres of range.