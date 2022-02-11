Hi folks

Not sure which part of the forum to dump this in but I reckon this is close enough!

We have a Fisher & Paykel E522b fridge/freezer which is starting to produce very weird noises. It was a hand-me-down from family anyway so its probably time to actually pony up so cash ourselves.

I've been looking at F&P, Bosch, Haier etc. but wanted to get a guage on what brands where good and not so good etc. The space is 940 wide, 1900 high but the depth isn't quite there, really ~710 is the max to avoid it obstructing the walking route between the cupboards and a wall.

Anyone got any thoughts on the brands and what they would recommend? Type at present isn't really the concern, we can use standard fridge/freezer with single doors for each, french with drawers etc. just really interested in brands at this stage.

Thanks!

Chris