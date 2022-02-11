Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need a new fridge/freezer - any brands to stay clear of?
Benoire

2449 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#293742 11-Feb-2022 11:02
Hi folks

 

Not sure which part of the forum to dump this in but I reckon this is close enough!

 

We have a Fisher & Paykel E522b fridge/freezer which is starting to produce very weird noises.  It was a hand-me-down from family anyway so its probably time to actually pony up so cash ourselves.

 

I've been looking at F&P, Bosch, Haier etc. but wanted to get a guage on what brands where good and not so good etc.  The space is 940 wide, 1900 high but the depth isn't quite there, really ~710 is the max to avoid it obstructing the walking route between the cupboards and a wall.

 

Anyone got any thoughts on the brands and what they would recommend?  Type at present isn't really the concern, we can use standard fridge/freezer with single doors for each, french with drawers etc. just really interested in brands at this stage.

 

Thanks!

 

Chris

Handsomedan
4854 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865295 11-Feb-2022 11:20
We haven't been happy with our F&P fridge/freezer over the last couple of years. 

 

Not up to the quality of the unit it replaced ("same" model from 10 years ago). 

 

It's noisy, the design is not quite as good from a practicality perspective and it's not quite as good with temperature regulation. 




timmmay
18586 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865301 11-Feb-2022 11:24
Consumer says for reliability avoid Haier (apparently terrible) and Samsung, with LG, Mitsubishi, and F&P most reliable. Most of the other brands sit in the middle.

Lias
4887 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865305 11-Feb-2022 11:28
We've got a Mitsubishi, it runs fine, but the plastics on it started deteriorating within the first year or two and trying to deal with their warranty people was a bit of a nightmare, so I personally wouldn't buy another one.




Benoire

2449 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2865306 11-Feb-2022 11:29
Samsungs not allowed in our house due to the complete failure of our samsung kitchen appliances, we had oven, induction hob, washing machine, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and microwave as part of a complete package... The Oven broke recently after the mainboard went but that had been going for a few years now (turning off randomly and not selecitng a programme despite dial being turned), dishwasher was repaired 7 times under CGA before Samsung refuned the entire cost, induction hob glass cracked, washing macine was recalled as it was prone to catching fire, fridge/freezer broke and now the only thing left is the microwave which is making noises!

Benoire

2449 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2865307 11-Feb-2022 11:29
timmmay:

 

Consumer says for reliability avoid Haier (apparently terrible) and Samsung, with LG, Mitsubishi, and F&P most reliable. Most of the other brands sit in the middle.

 

 

I've read about the Haier ones, although its a shame as I do like one of the quad french door types.

CrashAndBurn
608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865308 11-Feb-2022 11:29
Replaced my F&P with a Mitsubishi and am happy about it.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865311 11-Feb-2022 11:30
I've only had Samsung all my life and they just work




Lias
4887 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865312 11-Feb-2022 11:30
timmmay:

 

.. avoid Haier (apparently terrible) .... F&P most reliable.

 

 

Bit ironic given that Haier own F&P.




rscole86
4541 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865314 11-Feb-2022 11:32
Cannot give you an avoidance recommendation... But we're happy with our earlier generation of the Mitsubishi French door fridge, 4.5 years old without missing a beat.
I know it's slightly deeper than you want, but we find it very good considering it's a standard width fridge freezer.
https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/refrigeration/i/139362/four-drawer-wx700-refrigerator

Kookoo
566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865338 11-Feb-2022 12:02
Our Westinghouse has been humming along pretty reliably for a few years now. Now, a Westinghouse dishwasher - that's a totally different story.




dacraka
720 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2865339 11-Feb-2022 12:02
My F&P double door fridge has had two problems (both out of warranty), however within Consumer Guarantees which was good. So don't recommend them.

 

Trying the Samsung ones in store, the plastic was very flimsy and not stable, unlike Westinghouse for example, which was very sturdy.

alasta
5743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865352 11-Feb-2022 12:06
My experience:

 

  • LG : Fridge, washing machine, microwave and TV running for eight years with absolutely no problems. Would recommend. 
  • Panasonic : Washing machine really good but only 6 months old so time will tell in regards to reliability.
  • F&P : Dishwasher, oven and gas hob have been fine but again not old enough to judge long term reliability. I hate the dishwasher which is prone to starting a cycle uncommanded, which appears to be due to it reacting to moisture on the control panel. Terrible design in my opinion. My parents have had a lot of problems with their F&P washing machine. 
  • Samsung : Never owned a Samsung appliance but during last year's lockdown I stayed at a friend's place and hated her Samsung washing machine. It was particularly noisy and rough running. 
  • Bosch : Had a washing machine in a rental where I lived for a couple of years, and a drier back when I was flatting. Both excellent. 

vexxxboy
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #2865365 11-Feb-2022 12:33
i would never buy a F&P product again, endless problems with both fridge and freezer, washing machine and oven and F&P in NZ are a nightmare to deal with. i have a 10 year old Mitsubishi fridge that is still going strong and now i quite like Beko, a little cheaper, 5 year warranty and had no problems with them after 3-4 years.




Benoire

2449 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2865366 11-Feb-2022 12:34
Anyone had any experiences of Belling in NZ?  I'm British so have used Belling stuff and many of their other parent company stuff (creda, Dimplex etc.) but Billing are not featured on most of the consumer survey stuff here and I wonder if they're any good... I don't think we're prepared at this stage to go to a 4K unit yet as we'll have to 'upgrade' our house from the small 90m2 house to something bigger and we'll create the space for a deeper unit then so really I'm after a stop gap for a few years while we plan all this out as we would require all new kitchen stuff anyway.

pih

pih
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865368 11-Feb-2022 12:39
I have two LG fridges, both very good with one exception: the larger one has plumbed water and ice box, but the water supply to the door that goes through the hinge cracked and you can't replace it. As in, I've pulled the fridge apart and the tube is encased in the injected foam in the door. Short of cutting large holes in the door (and digging into the foam to locate the tube), it's simply not repairable, and apparently a common problem with at least this model LG.

Otherwise they've been fantastic and I'd buy again.

