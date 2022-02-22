Reaching out to see if anyone has come up against this?

I've recently pulled the Gib and I am retrofitting insulation into the all cavities (internal and external) for heat and noise reasons.

On the side of the pink batts it has a caution for electrical wiring pre 1989 as it may overheat, but makes no reference on what to do in any of the install guides. Rather most of these recommend fitting the insulation close and tight to the wiring. In some online guides people split the batts and run the wire through the batt and in others they tuck behind.

The house I'm renovating has older TPS cable which is in good condition. I understand that it can halve the current carrying capacity by 50% if the wiring is surrounded by insulation.

To get around this I'm not sure if I should run the wiring through conduit, notch the batts or do nothing. Anyone dealt with this before?