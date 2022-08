Anyone know where you can get Sugar Soap Powder in NZ. Not the liquid product.

Sugar Soap is good for prepping surfaces for repainting, cleaning floors, showers and toilets.

The Polycell container I have had since last century has finally run out 😞

It appears that the powder product is available in Aus, UK and North America (as TSP).

It seems that Selleys have cornered the NZ market with their more expensive liquid products.