Interested to hear from people who have had Honeycomb blinds installed. Considering replacing existing aluminium Venetian blinds and curtains with new blinds before next winter (Double Glazing is on the long term plan, as is a ducted heat pump). So questions:

Did they make much of a difference in terms of insulation/warmth/power costs?

Online or get someone in to measure & Fit?

Average cost? (seem they start at $200)

Any recommendation for Auckland based suppliers?