I have a 2nd hand (almost never used) lathe.

It came with a QA-100 Quick Change tool Post with various holders, all good.

I have decided I would like to get a couple more, so bought 2 from the local agents, they do NOT fit, the depth of cut on the dovetails is not deep enough.

They have said to send them back, and I am, I am extremely happy with their customer service and will happily buy from them again.

So does any know of any old QA-100 tool holders floating around that I could buy, the ones that have had a slit saw put down the dovetails to supply relief

in those corners will be the ones I am after.

Give me another year or two and I will be buying a mill so I will end up making a few then, but in the meantime, it would be useful.

TIA.