How to get rid of ants
quickymart

9438 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#302302 13-Nov-2022 21:04
While away on holiday for a while I've come back to find ants in random places in my house, some in places I had never seen before. I don't know if this is because the place was vacant or anything, but they are a pain in the neck!

 

I squash all the ones I see, but I know that's not the problem with ants - it's always the 10 behind that one that you don't see.

 

I'm trying these: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/kiwicare-no-ants-gel-bait-stations-3-pack_p0309110

 

but in the event these don''t work (one trap seems to have dozens of ants on it but the other two don't - so far) can anyone suggest an inexpensive solution to be rid of them fully? How do these trap things work anyway?

 

Note I need something the ants can access but children can't. Otherwise do I need to get a professional pest controller in?

timmmay
18844 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2995640 13-Nov-2022 21:12
Fire burns ants. Poison is probably more practical.

Jase2985
11776 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995642 13-Nov-2022 21:13
Tasmex Exterm-An-Ant

pih

pih
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2995643 13-Nov-2022 21:14
Do Kiwicare products work? NO. It says it right there on the bottle. 🤣

Check out my thread here for suggestions: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=141&topicId=284327



robertsona
146 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2995647 13-Nov-2022 21:22
Gel bait is the best approach. They take it back to the nest and hopefully poison the queen.

 

However, I strongly recommend https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/nopests-ant-bait-20-grams/p/372153 over the KiwiCare product. Squirt a long thin line or two as near as possible to where you see them enter the house and then give it 24 hours. 

 

And then be prepared to rinse and repeat in a few weeks... and again in a few more weeks!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

quickymart

9438 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2995651 13-Nov-2022 21:26
Thanks, I'll see how the Kiwicare stuff goes first and then try ExtermanAnt if no joy. I'll just use the existing Kiwcare bait stations and fill them up if required 🙂

jarledb
Webhead
2929 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995681 14-Nov-2022 01:45
Get someone in to spray around the outside of your house as well as using the bait stations inside. Works well for us, and we are in an area with lots of ants. Need to spray a couple times a year, and it is a good idea not to let grass and bushes grow up against the house.

 

PS: I recently learned that ants either will go for sugar based bait stations or protein based bait stations. So if they are ignoring a sugar based bait station it can be a good idea to use a protein based one and see if they go for that.




