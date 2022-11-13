quickymart

While away on holiday for a while I've come back to find ants in random places in my house, some in places I had never seen before. I don't know if this is because the place was vacant or anything, but they are a pain in the neck!

I squash all the ones I see, but I know that's not the problem with ants - it's always the 10 behind that one that you don't see.

I'm trying these: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/kiwicare-no-ants-gel-bait-stations-3-pack_p0309110

but in the event these don''t work (one trap seems to have dozens of ants on it but the other two don't - so far) can anyone suggest an inexpensive solution to be rid of them fully? How do these trap things work anyway?

Note I need something the ants can access but children can't. Otherwise do I need to get a professional pest controller in?