Bear in mind the weight of the rack and bikes on the towbar and the fact the bike rack will hang out well past the end of the towbar will mean there is quite a vertical load imposed on the towbar. While in your use case the towbar may not have any towing forces applied it will need to be strong enough to support whatever weight you hang on it that will be bouncing up and down when the car rides over undulations in the road.

Also those forces will need to be transferred to the cars structure in a manner that wont compromise the body integrity. While a towbar is likely over engineered for what you need it is probably still the simplest and cheapest option. It's already been designed and approved for your car. No need to reinvent the wheel.