SearchingAround

i purchased one brand new Maxkon Gas Hot Water Heater 1+ year ago from trademe (shipping from Australia to New Zealand). Due to other high priority tasks I have been busy on, I haven't got the chance to install it yet. now I want to take a break for a very short period of time, and a couple of days ago I started to look into installing it by myself. today i connected the Gas part of the system and it worked well, no Gas leaking. Then I moved on to connect the Water part of the system, i.e. connecting the water mains to the water inlet of the appliance, connecting the water outlet of the appliance to the shower head. But when I turn on the water mains (with the shower head turnning off), there is significant amount of water leaking out from the appliance itself (not just a little bit), and I have to turn off the water mains ASAP.

If turnning on the shower head to release the water from the shower head, there is still water leaking from the appliance itself, but just a very small amount or just water dripping, not significant amount. I checked through all the water hoses and connectors, there is no water leaking from the connector connecting the water hose to the water mains, no water leaking from the connector connecting the shower head hose to the water outlet of the appliance, there is just a little bit of water dripping from the connector connecting the water hose to the water inlet of the appliance. The majority of the water leaking is from the appliance itself, and it seems from the drain plug area, from the inside of the appliance closed to the drain plug area.

I'm based in Half Moon Bay, Auckland, New Zealand, the water pressure in Auckland should meet the water pressure requirement of this Gas Water Heater. It is brand new and I have installed it yet, so it shouldn't have this kind of faults if the quality of the product is good, and the components related to water system have been well adjusted, tuned properly before shipping.

I carefully read the "Instruction Manual for Use and Installation" for a few times, and understand the system and installation process well enough before I decided to install it today. Why there is so much water leaking from the appliance itself when I turn on the water mains? does it need to open the appliance panel (this isn't recommended by the manufacturer from the Manual) to adjust the "water adjust valve" to handle the water pressure properly (the manufacturer should have already adjusted it properly before shipping, no need us the customer to adjust it again)? Or there are other components need to be adjusted (it shouldn't be the case either as this is the brand new product, hasn't been installed yet, everything should be well ajusted by the manufacturer before shipping)? Or does this brand new Gas Hot Water Heater have faults before being delivered to me? Or anything I missed, didn't do properly on the water system part?

It is much appreciated if anyone can help with the questions about a brand new Gas Hot Water Heater. Please don't ask me to hire a plumber, as I'm interested in installing it by myself.

Thank you very much.