My brand new Tankless Gas Hot Water Heater (brand Maxkon) water leaks from the appliance itself
SearchingAround

36 posts

Geek


#307063 15-Sep-2023 15:54
i purchased one brand new Maxkon Gas Hot Water Heater 1+ year ago from trademe (shipping from Australia to New Zealand). Due to other high priority tasks I have been busy on, I haven't got the chance to install it yet. now I want to take a break for a very short period of time, and a couple of days ago I started to look into installing it by myself. today i connected the Gas part of the system and it worked well, no Gas leaking. Then I moved on to connect the Water part of the system, i.e. connecting the water mains to the water inlet of the appliance, connecting the water outlet of the appliance to the shower head. But when I turn on the water mains (with the shower head turnning off), there is significant amount of water leaking out from the appliance itself (not just a little bit), and I have to turn off the water mains ASAP.

 

If turnning on the shower head to release the water from the shower head, there is still water leaking from the appliance itself, but just a very small amount or just water dripping, not significant amount. I checked through all the water hoses and connectors, there is no water leaking from the connector connecting the water hose to the water mains, no water leaking from the connector connecting the shower head hose to the water outlet of the appliance, there is just a little bit of water dripping from the connector connecting the water hose to the water inlet of the appliance. The majority of the water leaking is from the appliance itself, and it seems from the drain plug area, from the inside of the appliance closed to the drain plug area.

 

I'm based in Half Moon Bay, Auckland, New Zealand, the water pressure in Auckland should meet the water pressure requirement of this Gas Water Heater. It is brand new and I have installed it yet, so it shouldn't have this kind of faults if the quality of the product is good, and the components related to water system have been well adjusted, tuned properly before shipping.

 

I carefully read the "Instruction Manual for Use and Installation" for a few times, and understand the system and installation process well enough before I decided to install it today. Why there is so much water leaking from the appliance itself when I turn on the water mains? does it need to open the appliance panel (this isn't recommended by the manufacturer from the Manual) to adjust the "water adjust valve" to handle the water pressure properly (the manufacturer should have already adjusted it properly before shipping, no need us the customer to adjust it again)? Or there are other components need to be adjusted (it shouldn't be the case either as this is the brand new product, hasn't been installed yet, everything should be well ajusted by the manufacturer before shipping)? Or does this brand new Gas Hot Water Heater have faults before being delivered to me? Or anything I missed, didn't do properly on the water system part?

 

It is much appreciated if anyone can help with the questions about a brand new Gas Hot Water Heater. Please don't ask me to hire a plumber, as I'm interested in installing it by myself.

 

Thank you very much.

djtOtago
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3128204 15-Sep-2023 15:59
Often they have a drain plug somewhere so you can complete drain them of water. If it does is it closed or screwed in tight?

 
 
 
 

SearchingAround

36 posts

Geek


  #3128205 15-Sep-2023 16:07
the drain plug is designed to drain off the water inside the appliance when the environment temperature is near 0 Celsius, to prevent the appliance from being damaged, not for draining off the water in this case and in my case. the water should leak in my case, unless the appliance has fault in the water system part. but if the brand new product is good in quality and the manufuacturer adjust it properly before shipping, it shouldn't have thie water leaking problem, unless I missed something, or did something wrong, but I don't think I missed anything and did anything wrong. that's why i decide to ask questions from the forum.

michaelmurfy
cat
12000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128210 15-Sep-2023 16:14
Refer to the FUG please about posting in multiple places (hint - it is not allowed). Please don't do it. You've been told before.




djtOtago
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3128214 15-Sep-2023 16:23
Any number of internal things could have rattled loose in transit from Australia. Including the frost protect plugs or drain. 

 

I'm assuming it is one of those small 10 or 16 litre water heaters that come with a shower head like this one

 

Shouldn't be too hard to pull it apart enough to see where it is leaking from.

SearchingAround

36 posts

Geek


  #3128220 15-Sep-2023 16:39
the inside things shouldn't loose in this case, as this is very unlikely to happen. pulling it apart to check the inside isn't necessary either at this stage. for me, there could be one of many different things causing this problem, but I'm not sure which one it is at the moment, as this is my 1st for this kind of task. thanks for your suggestions and the inputs, good for me to refer to, the more insightful advice from the forum, the better for me to accept. at the end of the day, i would list all the possible causes, in the order of very likely, likely, less likely, very easy to do, easy to do, less easy to do etc. i will have a good approach to get this problem sorted out. at the moment, one cause in my mind might be most likely and easy to do, and i will try it first, then see what happens.

