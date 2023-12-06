ringbearer:

The WOF guys often put their finger on the axle to feel the vibration rather than listen to the rumble (particularly in a noisy workshop). A bearing that vibrates to the touch will still be described as "rumbling". In some cases they might even use a stethoscope (or listen through a screw driver handle), so they will pick up more than the naked ear.

Did you replace both the inner and outer races? The outers can be tough to get out & back in without the right tooling, so some people short-cut it and leave the old outers in/discard the new outers. This is a big no-no and false economy since they'll usually fail again within a year. So perhaps to try and catch this tom-foolery, the WOF guys are looking for a 100% improvement, not just a 90% or 80% improvement.

Also you can ruin a perfectly good bearing by pressing it in wrong by transmitting the forces through the roller/ball bearings (think pressing on the inner race when trying to get the outer race back in position), or simply bashing/pressing directly on the race surface. Both these actions dings up the races, and leads to premature failure.

Edit: grammar.