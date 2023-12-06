ringbearer:

Getting my boat trailer warranted this year has been a nightmare, mostly of my own making.
First I replaced the bearing on the wrong side, then missed the cut of date, and now have had a brand new bearing failed by VTNZ.
The tester said he has seen new bearing be faulty before, and I should return it to Repco and replace again.
Before I do that, is there anything I could have done wrong while fitting it that might have the same effect? There is no play in the wheel at all.
Appreciate anyone’s thoughts on this. It’s a simple job I’d like to be able to do myself, but I’m start to second guess myself.