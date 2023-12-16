Aiming to tame my Panasonic aircon units. There are several githubs out there with libraries that allow you to control the units via a serial port using an ESP32 type chip. This project seemed particularly well designed as it uses ESPhome so I ordered some PCBs and other parts.

https://www.espthings.io/index.php/2023/09/02/esphome-panasonic-climate-interface/

For some reason 20 pcbs turned up in the post (!) so happy to send some out for free to anyone interested as I only need 3.

Be careful with connectors. You will need a 2 mm spacing connector with a 'lip' to allow it to click into place (i.e. a PA 2.0mm PAP and not the one in the photo). I will see if I can hot glue the one I have into place.

Anyway - message me and perhaps we can share tips.