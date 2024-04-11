Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMortgage all paid, but not over
kingdragonfly

9360 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#312375 11-Apr-2024 12:12
Send private message quote this post

I finally paid my mortgage; hopefully I'm not the last in New Zealand to claim this.

It's surprisingly anticlimactic. No communication from my bank, BNZ.

Just the account closed, and missing from the dashboard. Can't even download a final report.

I called the bank to ask for final status, and ask if all interested parties have been informed.

If I may digress the insurer AMI had previously told me I had to insure for the full replacement cost of my house, many hundreds of thousand beyond my purchase price, and the mortgage balance. This insurance winds up being a good percent of my total income.

Anyhow BNZ gave me the service I'd expect; they did bugger all.

I was told they still had an interest in my house, even though the account was closed. "It's in case you want to top up your mortgage in the future"

I said "no, release your interest please"

They told me they can't release their interest without getting notification from my solicitor. To add insult to injury, they charge me to release their interest! Only $40, but still. I'm not sure what the solicitor would charge.

Is there anyway I can send the letter myself, to avoid the solicitor charge?

Create new topic
rp1790
687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3217051 11-Apr-2024 12:33
Send private message quote this post

I'm in this same situation, paid of my mortgage last year and you can only discharge with a lawyer, no way to do it yourself.  I got a couple of quotes, all around $700-$800, still haven't done it.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
mkissin
325 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3217056 11-Apr-2024 12:39
Send private message quote this post

All of that is standard, unfortunately.

 

There's no harm in leaving them as an interested party as it would make a future mortgage much easier (for example, one of the "Green Loans" that many banks offer).

 

Unless you're just looking to dump the insurance, in which case I'd caution that you make sure you're comfortable with the risk you're taking on. A total rebuild of a house is crazy expensive now, as is getting rid of the smoking rubble from the house fire that caused the issue in the first place.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 