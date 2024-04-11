kingdragonfly

I finally paid my mortgage; hopefully I'm not the last in New Zealand to claim this.



It's surprisingly anticlimactic. No communication from my bank, BNZ.



Just the account closed, and missing from the dashboard. Can't even download a final report.



I called the bank to ask for final status, and ask if all interested parties have been informed.



If I may digress the insurer AMI had previously told me I had to insure for the full replacement cost of my house, many hundreds of thousand beyond my purchase price, and the mortgage balance. This insurance winds up being a good percent of my total income.



Anyhow BNZ gave me the service I'd expect; they did bugger all.



I was told they still had an interest in my house, even though the account was closed. "It's in case you want to top up your mortgage in the future"



I said "no, release your interest please"



They told me they can't release their interest without getting notification from my solicitor. To add insult to injury, they charge me to release their interest! Only $40, but still. I'm not sure what the solicitor would charge.



Is there anyway I can send the letter myself, to avoid the solicitor charge?